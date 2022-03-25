House of the Dragon: George RR Martin makes important announcement before the premiere

House of the Dragon is the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series, and before the premiere hits screens, story creator George RR Martin has just made an important announcement.

March 24, 2022 11:52 p.m.

House of the Dragonknown as the prequel to game of Thrones which will take place 200 years before the events of the original series, will be centered on the Targaryen house, ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and in the civil war promoted by the family, which will be called the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max in 2022

The series will air through HBO this same year. And while the broadcast network hasn’t made official news about the release, series creator George RR Martin has just made a very important announcement, which is directly related to the House of the Dragon story.

Game of Thrones fans recently learned that House of the Dragon wrapped filming last month. The bad news is that the drama will not premiere anytime soon, as the post-production work has some complexities that take some time.

And while Game of Thrones viewers are waiting for the big HBO release date announcement, George RR Martin made another big one about a companion book to House of the Dragon, Deadline reported this week. Without a doubt, this is good news since it would imply an extension of the series that is about to begin.

A companion book to House of the Dragon known as The Rise of the Dragon will be released in October this year.

The outlet reported that Random House’s Ten Speed ​​Press imprint is publishing a companion book to House of the Dragon known as The Rise of the Dragon. The book is an illustrated history of the Targaryen family from the series A Song of Ice and Fire by Martin, which inspired Game of Thrones. The history of House Targaryen is also the focus of Fire & Blood, the source material for the new prequel.

Deadline also reported that The Rise of the Dragon will hit bookstores on October 25 and will include 180 all-new illustrations. It is the work of Martín, Elio M. García, Jr. and Linda Antonsson. Reportedly, it will cover the first half of the Targaryen dynasty, from Aegon the Conqueror to the regency of Aegon III Dragonsbane.