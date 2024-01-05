Houston Astros SIGN former New York Yankees players

Houston Astros He wants to continue his dynasty in Major League Baseball at the lowest possible cost. Dana Brown, the team manager, has openly stated that he does not want “open your wallet” this 2024 MLB offseason. It is well known that the years are approaching when the franchise will have to make million-dollar decisions that revolve around its major figures, such as the Venezuelan Jose Altuve.

However, these decisions will not stop the momentum Houston Astros continue the fight they have been involved in for several years. They’ve been a little busy in recent hours marking changes and translations. Of course, the team did not make major moves of leading figures in the MLB, but they are doing little things.





In the last hours and as we mentioned in Full swing: “Houston Astros They call for the right pitcher Declan Cronin White Sox waivers, source tells The Athletic“. But the office there did not close; they allegedly made a new decision.

Houston Astros sign Chris Gittens

According to the update from MLB.com Transaction Profile, Houston Astros reached a minor league agreement with Chris Gittens. Note that it is unknown whether the agreement includes an invitation to 2024 spring training.

Chris Gittens He had a short career in the majors with New York Yankees in 2021. The infielder played 16 games and posted a .111/.250/.444 offensive line. He amassed 36 at-bats and had four hits, including a home run. He also drove in five runs.

At the level Minor Leagues their numbers are a bit more consistent. New player Houston Astros He has 86 home runs, 299 RBIs and another 242 runs scored.