How did Kylie Jenner have 300 million followers on Instagram (surpassing the Kardashians)

Kylie Jenner has been able to use social media with skill to launch her cosmetics brand. Its secret? Knowing how to “disappear” at the right time.

Entrepreneur of a beauty giant, young billionaire and the most followed woman on Instagram: Kylie Jenner now she made history as the first woman to reach the round figure of 300 million followers on Instagram far surpassing the other stars of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian, the best-known face of the family of the homonymous reality series, boasts 278 million followers, while his sister Kendall ‘only’ 212 million. How did Kylie Jenner become the social star, surpassing even Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez? Thanks to a careful strategy that involves her business and her private life, from make-up to her daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, from the reality show to the beauty empire

Kylie Jenner spent her entire teenage years in the spotlight: as a child she made her first appearance on the family reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, and audiences watched her grow up and become an adult. Many brands have sought her as a testimonial, but Kylie soon decided to set up on her own with her own line of cosmetics. Her trademark was plump and perpetually pouting lips, so Kylie came up with the idea of ​​launching the “Kylie Lip Kits“to replicate her look at home. Matte liquid lipsticks have become very popular on social media, so much so that she is competing with the beauty giants. Her business, Kylie Cosmetics, made her become a billionaire at the age of 21, not without controversy: without the family surname, the acquaintances and the fortune of her parents, would she have become a cosmetics magnate all the same? Maybe not, but today everyone wants to imitate her style: engagement rates and steadily increasing followers have made her one of the highest paid influencers in history.

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2019

Why Kylie Jenner is the queen of Instagram

Very popular as a beauty influencer and as a “self made woman”, Kylie Jenner has been able to exploit social networks with great strategy, showing her daily life, her work and creating hype. She kept her first pregnancy secret with a long press silence on social media: the announcement of the birth of little Stormi had the shattering effect of a bombshell and the first photo of the little girl quickly became the most popular photo of 2018. Same goes for photos with her partner Travis Scott: sipping the information on ruptures and rapprochements, it has ensured the constant attention of the public. The photos with her daughter Stormi (including coordinated looks and luxury gifts) regularly go viral and the video of theannouncement of the second pregnancy ranks fifth of the most popular photos in Instagram history. She may not have built her business empire out of nothing, but surely no one like her knows how to exploit the power of social networks: it sets trends, influences the tastes of the public and – last but not least – knows how to disappear at the right time. At just 24, Kylie Jenner has built a social empire. Now the question is: will it last?