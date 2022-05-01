how did the couple meet?

Their meeting changed his life… In December 2016, Georgina Rodriguez met Cristiano Ronaldo’s gaze for the first time, in Madrid. Before meeting the young woman, the footballer already had three children, born to surrogate mothers: Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, born in 2010 and the twins Eva and Mateo, born in 2017. Together, the couple had two children, Alana, born in 2017 and a little girl, whose twin brother died at birth, April 18, 2022. Filled with the international star, it is in the columns of Paris Match that Georgina Rodriguez had confided in 2020 about their history: “It was love at first sight. We first met in the street, in Madrid, when I was returning home, without daring to speak to each other. Some time later, he came to shop in the luxury store where I worked as a saleswoman. Then fate brought us together again at a party. This is where we first talked.“

Cristiano Ronaldo: “I found her super interesting and very mature for her age”

During this interview, the pretty brunette, who made surreal secrets about her luxurious daily life, had slipped: “It was a very special moment, despite the crowd around, we felt like we were alone.“For his part, the footballer said:”I found her super interesting and very mature for her age. We are still a few years apart. I started to get really attached and interested in her.“In the documentary series Me Georgina, available on Netflix, Georgina Rodriguez had not hidden her happiness. “Cristiano is wonderful, he is a normal man. I dreamed of having a prince charming by my side and today I have one“, she had dropped in front of the camera.

Georgina Rodriguez: ‘The day I met Cristiano my life changed’

Having had a difficult start, the young woman had revealed on Netflix: “My arrival in Madrid was terrible. I visited a lot of cheap accommodation, at 300 euros, before staying in an apartment that looked like a storage room. But the day I met Cristiano, my life changed.“A bit disconnected from reality, Georgina Rodriguez had slipped:”Sometimes it took me half an hour to come back from the living room after looking for a glass of water in the kitchen, because I didn’t know the way. It was so big.“Wishing to qualify her remarks, she however added that she knew”what it is to have nothing“but also of”what it is to have it all.” In love, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose eldest son is seriously mocked at school, had confided in evoking his meeting with his companion: “It happened in a split second. I never imagined it would be so hard to fall in love with her. I really didn’t expect that. Georgina is the woman I totally fell in love with.“