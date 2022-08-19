How does Kris Jenner appropriate baby pink?

Thursday August 18, Kendall Jenner launched its new tequila Eight Reserve by 818, during a party at the Soho House in Malibu. Her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashianhis father Caitlyn Jennerhis friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson among others, were present to support the top, but it is towards his mother, Kris Jenner that all eyes have turned. The reason ? Its monochrome baby pink look.

Kris Jenner in total baby pink look

Pink is unbeatable this season. From the catwalks to the streets, it rises to the top of the fashion desires of fashionable personalities, like Kris Jenner who appeared at the event in a pale pink-tinted figure. She wore a pink woolen coat with white buttons over a top and suit pants of the same color. The Clan Mother Kardashian Jennerfinalized her look with pumps and a mini Birkin bag Hermes python effect, baby pink as well as earrings borrowed from Kylie Jenner. The ones she wore to celebrate her 25th birthday.

