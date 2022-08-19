Entertainment

How does Kris Jenner appropriate baby pink?

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Thursday August 18, Kendall Jenner launched its new tequila Eight Reserve by 818, during a party at the Soho House in Malibu. Her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashianhis father Caitlyn Jennerhis friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson among others, were present to support the top, but it is towards his mother, Kris Jenner that all eyes have turned. The reason ? Its monochrome baby pink look.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Kris Jenner in total baby pink look

Pink is unbeatable this season. From the catwalks to the streets, it rises to the top of the fashion desires of fashionable personalities, like Kris Jenner who appeared at the event in a pale pink-tinted figure. She wore a pink woolen coat with white buttons over a top and suit pants of the same color. The Clan Mother Kardashian Jennerfinalized her look with pumps and a mini Birkin bag Hermes python effect, baby pink as well as earrings borrowed from Kylie Jenner. The ones she wore to celebrate her 25th birthday.

More fashion on Vogue.fr:
Barbiecore: how to appropriate this 100% pink trend?
On vacation, Hailey Bieber continues to increase her fashion quotient
Kendall Jenner in turn succumbs to the star fashion combo of the summer

More Vogue on Youtube:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zac Efron returns to East High from ‘High School Musical’ nearly a month after Vanessa Hudgens

3 mins ago

‘Blanca’ continues its collapse and the film ‘His parents’ works in La 1

14 mins ago

Bella Hadid regrets not being able to grow up in a Muslim culture because of her parents’ divorce

15 mins ago

Angelina Jolie is just a memory

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button