How is the current situation of freedom of the press in Venezuela?

Putin recognizes independence of Donbas separatists and deepens conflict

Moscow, Feb 21 (EFE).- Russian President Vladimir Putin today recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, a step that further aggravates the clash with the West and Ukraine, which urged to the dialogue to resolve the conflict that broke out in 2014. “I consider it necessary to make a decision that has been taking its own weight for a long time: immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic”, said the Russian president in a televised speech lasting almost an hour. In a ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin signed two decrees recognizing the pro-Russian regions, which have been facing the Ukrainian Army for almost eight years in a war that has claimed the lives of some 14,000 people -according to the UN- and that has intensified in recent days. He also signed two treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the leaders of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, and Lugansk, Leonid PASechnik. “Congratulations,” Putin said to Pushilin and Passechnik, who hours earlier had addressed the Kremlin chief in a video message asking him to take this step. The Russian president also made the decision after receiving an identical request on the 15th from the Russian Duma (Lower House), which will ratify the two treaties tomorrow. THRESHOLD TO THE PEACE AGREEMENTS Putin himself had advanced the news to the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who tried until the last moment to avoid recognition. Both leaders have made efforts in recent weeks to revive the dialogue on Donbas through the Normandy Format (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) and through the implementation of the 2015 Minsk Peace Accords, which, among other things , established a fragile ceasefire. Many Western leaders and Ukraine itself have already warned that, if Russian recognition occurs, the Minsk Agreements would be mortally wounded. To justify his decision, Putin said that the negotiation process “is at an impasse, just an impasse.” Putin said that “the situation in Donbas has once again acquired a critical and serious character.” The head of state demanded that “those who usurped power and hold power in Kiev immediately put an end to military actions” against Donetsk and Lugansk, and warned that, otherwise, “all responsibility for the possible continuation of spilling of blood will fall entirely on the conscience of the regime that rules the territory of Ukraine”. According to the decrees signed by Putin, the Russian Armed Forces will exercise “pacification functions” in the separatist territories until the friendship treaties are concluded and filled with content. COLLEGIATE RECOMMENDATION Putin delivered his speech, full of criticism of the West and historical references, a few hours after he was surrounded in an extended meeting of the Security Council by his main ministers and trusted positions, who practically in unison recommended recognition. “With this we send a powerful signal to the Russian world. We cannot watch with indifference how for eight years they mistreat our compatriots, our citizens. That is why I see no other way,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Council. , which unusually was not held behind closed doors and was broadcast on television. The Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergey Shoigú, was also blunt: “I consider that they have not left us an option, so I say unequivocally: yes, we must recognize” the republics. At the time of making the decision, Putin already anticipated that Russia would be sanctioned. He reiterated that the West is threatening Russia with unprecedented sanctions if it dares to attack Ukraine, when in any case it will find a “pretext” to do so. RESISTING SANCTIONS The Vice President of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that Moscow “knows what will happen” after recognition and admitted that “the pressure will be enormous”, but assured that Russia knows how to deal with sanctions, as he has 14 years of experience since the recognition of the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The West fears that the recognition of the pro-Russians in eastern Ukraine, to whom it has provided political, financial and logistical support since 2014 and to whom it has handed over more than 700,000 passports, will serve Putin as a pretext to attack all of Donbas – including the controlled territories. by the Government or invade the entire Ukrainian territory. It is not in vain that Russia has deployed between 150,000 and 190,000 soldiers, according to Kiev and the US, on the borders of the neighboring country, which it has surrounded from different flanks, including from Belarus, where Putin has prolonged the stay of Russian troops, which number about 30,000, according to NATO. Putin thus maintains pressure on the West, from which he demands security guarantees to prevent the Atlantic Alliance from expanding further east and thus renouncing the promise made in 2008 to Ukraine to incorporate that country in the future, something that several allies They have already recognized that right now it is not on the table. The head of the Kremlin today again assured that Russia will take measures to guarantee its security in the face of the refusal of the United States and NATO to address its security concerns. “We have simply been misled,” he said of NATO enlargement at the time. “There have been five waves of NATO enlargement,” he maintained. If Ukraine enters NATO, the military threats to Russia would increase several times. And it would increase several times the danger of a surprise attack against our country, “he said. EFE cae-aj-bsi / fp (photo) (video) (audio) (c) Agencia EFE