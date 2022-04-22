How is the new transparent debit card that seeks innovation and security

Openbank Argentina presented the Open debit card, which seeks to simplify commercial transactions (Credits: Press: Openbank Argentina)

Three months after its launch in the country, open bank Argentinathe bank 100% digital, introduced the Open debit card. With a transparent design that shines When exposed to black light, it only has the customer’s first and last name printed and the last four digits of the card: the rest of the personal data is protected in the application and website.

Seeking security, users can personalize their experience with the card and modify the limits of purchases, deposits and cash withdrawals, consult or change the ATM password and even “turn on” or “turn off” the card on the spot.

The Open card, which works both in Argentina and abroad, can be used both in physical and virtual storesfor payments with contactlesschip or magnetic stripe.

With Openbank Argentina, the user has full control from their device. The double factor authentication It also makes it possible to determine which are the trusted devices that can access the My Openbank account. Another of the curiosities is that it has a passwordmanageran administrator who save all passwords under a single master key.

From the app, Openbank Argentina allows you to solve any banking question, in a few clicks and from anywhere (Credits: Press: Openbank Argentina)

And not just bank passwords, but all the data that is used on a day-to-day basis: email passwords, streaming platforms, sports apps, blogs, e-commerce, and more.

To use the administrator, the user must create his space where to save the passwords under a unique access key, of which not even Openbank will have knowledge. Once you access, you can search for each stored password with just a swipe of your finger and access more details by entering the section for each one.

Openbank Argentina customers receive telephone and web service 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, they can register in just minutes (Credits: Press: Openbank Argentina)

Customers can sign up in the app or through the web in just minutes. Also, if they need it, they can request telephone and web service 24 hours a day of the seven days of the week.

The new Open card will be sent to new customers from its launch while the current ones will be able to request their replacement through the app or the web for free, starting on April 25.

Openbank Argentina is defined as “the bank of the future, today” and although he was born in Spainhas operations in Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal. Argentina, destination where it is regulated by the BCRA, it represents the first operation outside Europe and the first market with its own operation in Latin America.

Globally, it has more than 1.7 million associates Y 11 billion euros in deposits.