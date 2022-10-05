How Justin Bieber reacted to Hailey Bieber’s interview about his romance with Selena Gomez

Standing next to his wife. justin bieber “didn’t have a problem” with his wife Hailey Bieber (born Baldwin) set the record straight on their respective history with Selena Gomez.

” [Justin’s] proud of Hailey for being herself and I thought the whole interview was super cool,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of We Weekly about the “Ghost” singer’s reaction to his wife’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview.

According to the insider, the model, 25, is focused on ignoring ‘any negativity that still comes her way’ after breaking her silence on her husband’s history with the Only murders in the building star, 30, on the September 28 episode of the podcast.

“Hailey felt she had to address that elephant in the room and clarify how she and Justin met, now she’s moved on and doesn’t want to talk about it,” the source shares. “She doesn’t mean any harm to Selena herself, but it was important to let it be known that she suffered horrific abuse and that it was not acceptable to treat her this way and that she would not. will never be either. »

Hailey, who recently celebrated four years of marriage to the 25-year-old musician, had “fun” talking about her personal life. “Being honest and true to her own core values ​​is what Hailey is all about and she’s very happy with herself right now,” the insider said. We. “In short, she won’t let the enemies win. »

Late last month, the Arizona native made headlines when she spoke candidly about the hate she received because of her relationship.

“I just don’t want to say anything that’s disrespectful or bring up anything that can stir up feelings for someone. I know we’re all so far removed from any type of drama and I’m so happy about that,” Hailey explained on the podcast. “I get nervous about talking about it because I don’t want to stir anything up or bring up anything that’s going to be a thing. »

Hailey and Justin’s history with his ex-girlfriend has been a topic of conversation ever since the former couple called it quits in 2018 after eight years of dating on and off. After their split, the Canadian native rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

During her recent interview, Hailey called out fans who attacked her and her marriage. “I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times when I can say with confidence that I don’t think we knew it would be for each other,” she revealed. ” Several times. I can’t say that at 18 I knew he was my husband. I didn’t fucking know.

Gomez, for her part, apparently responded to Hailey’s comments about the hate received on social media in her own upload.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and that’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be talked about the way that I’ve seen Gomez said during a TikTok livestream a day after Hailey’s podcast appeared. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I post something that only speaks of kind words, because that’s exactly what I want. That’s it. »

For more on how Justin and Hailey are doing after his candid interview, watch the video above and search for the new issue of We Weeklyon the stands now.