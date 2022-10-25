How long did Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens’ relationship last?

The remembered actors of High School Musical were considered one of the most beautiful in international entertainment.

In the middle of the famous movie ‘ High School Musical’, one was born love relationship between Troy basketball player Bolton and the new student Gabriela Montez a love that although it was not impossible, did have to face several obstacles.

At the time, the story starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens was cataloged as a ‘perfect relationship’ and perhaps due to the time that the actors shared together, something more than a working relationship grew between them, which is why In 2005, the couple began a low-key romance.

Something was rumored about the new couple, however, it was only until premiere of ‘High School Musical’ how much Zac as Vanessa officially appeared as boyfriends, a news that was celebrated by the followers of the actors.

Were several years of love, flowers and many romantic photographsHowever, although in several interviews they were very much in love and with plans to support each other to continue with their respective careers, in March 2011, Vanessa Hudgens confirmed that the relationship had come to an enda situation that the media rumored had happened because of the acting projects they had each and the assumptions addiction problems Zack Efron.