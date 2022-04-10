How long does the Green Pass last? Consult the new rules of the Covid-19 Green Certification – INSTRUCTIONS

How long does the Green Pass last? See all the new rules of the Covid-19 Green Certification

The Green Pass or COVID-19 green certification was created to facilitate the free and safe movement of citizens in the European Union during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proof that you have been vaccinated or tested negative or cured of COVID-19. The Certification contains a that allows to verify its authenticity and validity. The European Commission has created a common platform (European Gateway) to ensure that certificates issued by European states can be verified in all EU countries. In Italy, the Certification is issued exclusively through the national platform of the Ministry of Health in both digital is paper.

The time of issue and the duration of the Certification vary according to the health service to which they are connected.

In the cases of negative buffer the Certification will be generated in a few hours and will be valid for:

Remember that for every vaccination, test or cure it is issued a new green COVID-19 certification and receive via SMS or email a message with a new AUTHCODE code to download it. If you do not receive it, you can retrieve it yourself on this site.

All the Certifications received remain valid at the same time until their specific expiration and each has its own different QR code.

How long does the Green Pass last? The time of issue and the duration of the Certification vary according to the health service to which it is connected.

It will enter into force on Monday 7 February on government decree making the Green pass unlimited for those who have three doses of vaccine or it is recovered and has at least two doses of the vaccine. READ ALL THE FAQ HERE >>> How long does it take for the Certification to be generated In the cases of negative buffer the Certification will be generated in a few hours and will be valid for:
48 hours from the time of collection in case of rapid antigen test;
72 hours from the time of collection in case of molecular test.

If you made one booster dose of vaccine, remember that it will be issued a new green COVID-19 certification and you will receive via SMS or email a message with a new AUTHCODE code to download it. If you do not receive it within 48 hours of vaccination you can try to retrieve it yourself on this site.
ATTENTION
From 15 December 2021 the duration of the validity of the COVID-19 Green Certification from vaccination has increased from 12 to 9 months. The verification App automatically applies the new validity criteria simply by reading the QR Code, which does not change, even if the certification still says "Certification validity 12 months". If you wish to have the green pass with the indication of the new expiration, it will be necessary to re-download it using the same AUTHCODE you received, when you completed the vaccination cycle, via e-mail or SMS to the contact details you provided.

From 1 February 2022 the duration of the green pass vaccination of the green pass from post-vaccination healing was further reduced from 9 to 6 months. To find out more, visit the EU Digital COVID Certificate page: opens a new window Who can get Covid-19 Green Certification? The COVID-19 Green Certification is generated in automatic and made available for free to who:
did the vaccination at each vaccine dose a new certification is issued: first dose, second dose or completion of the primary vaccination cycle, booster;
is result negative on a test molecular in the last 72 hours or rapid antigenic in the preceding 48 hours;
is recovered from COVID-19 for no more than six months.

did the at each vaccine dose a new certification is issued: first dose, second dose or completion of the primary vaccination cycle, booster; * is result negative on a test molecular in the last 72 hours or rapid antigenic in the preceding 48 hours;

is molecular in the last 72 hours or rapid antigenic in the preceding 48 hours; * is recovered from COVID-19 for no more than six months. What types of tests are valid to have the Covid-19 green certification in Italy? Currently the valid tests to have the Covid-19 green certification are the following: * molecular test : allows to detect the presence of genetic material (RNA) of the virus; this type of test is carried out on a sample of respiratory secretions, generally a nasopharyngeal swab currently the gold standard, or on a salivary sample according to the criteria set out in the Circular of the Ministry of Health of 24 September 2021 : opens a new window .

: allows to detect the presence of genetic material (RNA) of the virus; this type of test is carried out on a sample of respiratory secretions, generally a nasopharyngeal swab currently the gold standard, or on a salivary sample according to the criteria set out in the Circular of the Ministry of Health of 24 September 2021 . * rapid antigen test included in the Common European List : opens a new window rapid antigenic tests for COVID-19: this test carried out through nasal, oropharyngeal or nasopharyngeal swabs allows to quickly highlight (30-60 min) the presence of components (antigens) of the virus. It must be carried out by health professionals or by trained personnel who certify the type, the date on which it was carried out and the result and transmit the data through the Health Card System to the national platform-DGC for the issuance of the Certification. Rapid self-tests, rapid saliva antigen tests and serological tests are currently excluded. THE molecular tests on salivary samples are considered an alternative option to gold / nasopharyngeal swabs only in the following circumstances: * for frail individuals (symptomatic or asymptomatic) with poor collaboration skills (eg elderly in RSA, disabled people, people with autism spectrum disorders);

for frail individuals (symptomatic or asymptomatic) with poor collaboration skills (eg elderly in RSA, disabled people, people with autism spectrum disorders); * as part of screening activities in children involved in the SARS-CoV-2 Circulation Monitoring Plan in the school setting;

* for the screening of case contacts in children even if the school is not part of the Monitoring Plan;

for the screening of case contacts in children even if the school is not part of the Monitoring Plan; * for health and social health workers in the context of scheduled screening in the workplace. In case of positive molecular saliva test it will not be necessary to carry out a confirmation test on a nasopharyngeal / oropharyngeal sample. When and where is Covid-19 green certification mandatory in Italy? In Italy, the green certification COVID-19, o green pass, is the tool that allows you to travel, take public transport and access workplaces, schools, universities, health facilities, restaurants and hotels. It also allows you to take advantage of some services and participate in numerous cultural, recreational and sports activities. Within the following sections you can find out to whom, when and where it is required. Consult the table of the activities allowed without a green pass, with a “basic” green pass and with a “strengthened” green pass. Go to government.it: Find out who is entitled to Exemptions Is Covid-19 Green Certification free? Yes, the COVID-19 Green Certification is free. You don’t need to pay anything to download or view or print it. No cost is required with the notification, which you can only receive: * via email from “Ministry of Health” sender ( noreply.digitalcovidcertificate@sogei.it )

via email from “Ministry of Health” sender ( ) * via SMS from sender MIN HEALTH What is the difference between the basic, strengthened and booster green pass? The difference indicates which types of COVID-19 Green Certification are valid for different uses and time periods, which may vary with the evolution of the epidemiological situation. * Basic green pass: COVID-19 Green Certification means for vaccination, cure, rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

COVID-19 Green Certification means for vaccination, cure, rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result. * Enhanced green pass: COVID-19 Green Certification is meant for vaccination or recovery only. The enhanced green pass therefore does not include carrying out a rapid or molecular antigen test. What is the reinforced green pass for? The use of the reinforced green pass changes according to the epidemiological evolution.

To be always updated, consult the table of the activities allowed without a green pass, with a "basic" green pass and with a "strengthened" green pass. Go to government.it : opens a new window on government.it Normative requirements How does the verification of the reinforced green pass take place? Checks can be done using the VerifyC19 app, which is able to recognize the validity of certificates using the setting STRENGTHENED present in the "Type of verification" menu, which must be selected by the verifier before scanning the QR code. This setting it should be used only in cases where the reinforced green pass, that is, only from vaccination or recovery, to take advantage of the activity or service. Consult the table of the activities allowed without a green pass, with a "basic" green pass and with a "strengthened" green pass. Go to government.it Do I need to download a new Covid-19 green certification to have the green pass strengthened? By reinforced green pass we mean the COVID-19 green certification certifying the successful vaccination against Sars-Cov-2 or the recovery from the Covid-19 infection, it is not a new certification. Therefore, if you already have it, it will be enough to present the green pass for vaccination or recovery valid. If you made one booster dose of vaccine, remember that it will be issued a new green COVID-19 certification and you will receive via SMS or email a message with a new AUTHCODE code to download it. If you do not receive it within 48 hours of vaccination you can try to retrieve it yourself on this site. Always check the expiration of your COVID-19 Green Certification and make sure it has not expired or is about to expire. DECREE-LAW 26 November 2021, n. 172 To have the green pass after the booster dose, do you need to download a new Covid-19 green certification? Each vaccine administration generates a new Covid-19 Green Certification. If you have already downloaded your Booster Dose Certification, it will be automatically recognized by the Verification C19 App. If you haven't, retrieve the received message via SMS or email with the new AUTHCODE code and download it. It is issued within 48 hours of vaccination. If you do not find it or you have lost it, you can try to recover it yourself on this site.

