How many numbers do you have to have to win the Mega Millions? How much do you win with 1, 2 and 3 numbers?

(CNN Spanish) — Do you feel lucky? If your answer is a resounding yes, you should try the US lottery, which is currently at an extremely high point.

The Mega Millions jackpot soared to more than $1 billion after no one matched the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

“All jurisdictions have reported and no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot. So the jackpot will be $1,025,000,000 ($602.5 million in cash),” lottery spokeswoman Marie Kilbane told CNN in an email.

How many numbers do I need to win the Mega Millions?

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, July 29 at 11 pm ET.

To win the jackpot, you need to match all six numbers announced in the draw.

For example, in Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot winning numbers (which no one matched) were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66, and 15 (Mega Ball).

Other prizes with fewer numbers

Although no one has won the jackpot, if you hit less than six numbers you can also win a prize.

On Tuesday, eight tickets matched the first five numbers, winning $1 million each. That’s the standard prize for the first five numbers.

If you match the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, you win $10,000.

If it’s just the first four numbers, the prize is $500.

Meanwhile, you get US$200 if you match the first three numbers and the Mega Ball.

The prize is US$10 for matching the first three numbers.

It’s also $10 if you match the first two numbers and the Mega Ball.

If you match the first number and the Mega Ball, you get $4.

And if you hit just the Mega Ball, the prize is $2 (what the Mega Millions ticket costs).

Prizes increase (except for the jackpot) if you opt for a Megaplier. For example, a Tuesday ticket also matched the first five numbers, but won $3 million because it included an optional Megaplier purchased for an extra dollar.

If there is a winning ticket on Friday, the jackpot will be the third largest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 20-year history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot to date has been $1.537 million, which occurred on Oct. 23, 2018, for a ticket sold in South Carolina, the lottery said.

With information from Chris Boyette.