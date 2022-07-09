Brad Pitt He is one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood, he began his career since he was very young acting in several films that allowed him to break through on the big screen. In addition to being an actor, he is also a model producer, within this last profession he has been one of the most sought after models in the world. Among his most popular movies are “Fight Club”, “Interview with the Vampire” and “Meet Joe Black”.

In the early 2000s, Brad Pitt He became one of the most coveted bachelors in the world of Hollywood, however, his heart was conquered by Jennifer Aston, with whom he was married for five years. After finishing with Aniston he met Angelina Jolie, an actress with whom he formalized their relationship by marrying and had six children, three of them biological. With these two actresses his relationship was very mediatic which helped him to add more profits to his fortune.

In his acting career, Brad Pitt He has been nominated four times for the Oscars, one of them as producer in 2003 and the other as best supporting actor in 2020. He has also been awarded prizes, two Globe Awards. These nominations for his work have helped him to be one of the actors with the most presence on the big screen.

How much is Brad Pitt’s fortune?

The fortune of Brad Pitt It is not only thanks to his acting work, but when he was married to Angelina Jolie he became involved in some social enterprises. In addition, Brad Pitt has a production company called Plan B Entertainment. Currently the fortune of Brad Pitt it is millionaire and this amounts to 300 million dollars, this according to 2020 data.

in 2016 Brad Pitt he was part of the ranking of the best paid artists in the world made by Forbes magazine; It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt charges a minimum of 20 million dollars per film, thus becoming one of the highest paid actors in the world. With these figures he continues adding numbers to his millionaire fortune.