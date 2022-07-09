Entertainment

How much is Brad Pitt’s FORTUNE?

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Brad Pitt He is one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood, he began his career since he was very young acting in several films that allowed him to break through on the big screen. In addition to being an actor, he is also a model producer, within this last profession he has been one of the most sought after models in the world. Among his most popular movies are “Fight Club”, “Interview with the Vampire” and “Meet Joe Black”.

In the early 2000s, Brad Pitt He became one of the most coveted bachelors in the world of Hollywood, however, his heart was conquered by Jennifer Aston, with whom he was married for five years. After finishing with Aniston he met Angelina Jolie, an actress with whom he formalized their relationship by marrying and had six children, three of them biological. With these two actresses his relationship was very mediatic which helped him to add more profits to his fortune.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Patti Smith and Debbie Harry inspired the romantic regencycore dresses of ‘Persuasion’

33 seconds ago

Shawn Mendes postpones his world tour for mental health reasons

59 seconds ago

Georgina Rodriguez, the distress message

13 mins ago

Unresolved questions left by ‘Love & Thunder’

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button