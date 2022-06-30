How much is the Lamborghini that Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashed

As a family plan, last Sunday, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and little Samuel Affleck visited 777 Exotics, a high-end vehicle dealership in Los Angeles. After the celebrity couple tested some of the exhibited cars, the actor who brought Batman to life in the Zack Snyder version allowed his youngest son to sit in the driver’s seat of a luxury yellow Lamborghini.

Just after getting settled in the car, Samuel, just 10 years old, caused a collision between the Lamborghini he was riding and a BMW model that was parked behind.

The unsuccessful maneuver carried out by the youngest of the Afflecks consisted of placing the gear lever in reverse while the car was already running, which caused the movement that caused the crash.

The cost of the Lamborghini that Samuel Affleck crashed

The yellow luxury Lamborghini that Ben Affleck’s son crashed is a large-displacement supercar model 2022 and its initial cost is close to 240,294 euros, that is, more than 5 million 59 thousand pesos.

Photo/Getty Images



The accident car is a Lamborghini Urus SUV model with more than 5 meters in length and 2 tons of weight, coming from Sant`Agata Bolognese, Italy.

The luxury SUV has among its features a V8 engine with a maximum power of 650 hp. With these qualities, the car maneuvered by the son of Ben Affleck can reach speeds of up to 305 kilometers per hour.

The colorful vehicle crashed by little Affleck, is categorized by its dimensions with other high-end cars such as the Bentley Bentayga, the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne.

Photo/Getty Images



After the crash, Samuel got out of the car to witness the possible damage that his maneuver could have caused and Ben immediately contacted the employees of the dealership.

Security cameras allowed to see how, fortunately, Affleck’s son’s prank only caused the rear of the Lamborghini to rub against the front wheel of the parked BMW.

According to some videos circulating on the network, while Aflleck spoke about the damage to the cars, JLo was in charge of keeping abreast of the child.

When Ben finished talking with the employees and making sure that neither of the 2 exhibited cars had suffered major damage, he comforted his son Samuel with a big hug.

Affleck’s representative has already confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the incident did not go too far and that “Everyone is fine.” He assured that only the cars had had a brief contact.

After the scare, the famous couple posed for photos with the employees of 777 Exotics and later left the place.

Without a doubt, the incident could have cost the interpreter of Batman a large sum of money. However, everything went well, although it is not yet known if Samuel will be punished for his prank.