How quotes closed this Thursday, January 4

After the third round of 2024, financial dollars accelerated towards the $1,100 range. Cash settlement is up nearly 4% and is now trading at $1,089.62. Over the past five rounds, it is up $218.65, up 25% from its Dec. 27 low of $870.97.

In the case of MEP, it registered a rise of 1.7% today to reach $1,051.17. In this case, the price recovered by 12.6% from the December 27 level of $932.59. Both quotes reflect the uncertainty of the political successes that President Javier Miley can have, thanks to the introduction of changes and liberalization of the economy through DNU 70/2024 and the deregulation bill that he sent to Congress.

For its part, the free dollar ended trading this Thursday higher and is trading at $970 to buy and $1,020 to sell, an increase of $20 compared to the last close.

The gap returns to the 30% level between financial quotes against the official dollar. Meanwhile, they are also starting to distance themselves from the free dollar.

Analyst Christian Buteler expressed his point of view on the overheating of dollar quotes. What can a small investor do in this scenario? Either he sees his pesos losing purchasing power, or he buys American dollars and waits,” he said.

The central bank, for its part, continues to buy foreign exchange and accumulate reserves, while keeping the import tap closed and BOPREAL tenders not starting.

Today it bought $211 million and gross reserves have risen to $23,881 million. That way, monetary authorities will build up reserves, which will be key to getting through the next few months as they wait for the bumper harvest to clear at the end of April.

The price at Banco Nación has been adjusted to $831.50, and with these values, a foreign currency card spend dollar or savings dollar is $1,330.40.

The average cost of a banknote across the system’s banks is $853,145. and the wholesale dollar corrected. For its part, the wholesale dollar rose to $811.70, sixty cents above yesterday’s close.