How Selena Gomez breathed new life into Rema’s hit ‘Calm Down’

Released a little over a month ago, the remix of calm down de Rema by Selena Gomez gives a second life to the song and an even greater dimension to this title which has already marked the year 2022. At the time of writing these lines, the new version is among the 20 most listened to songs of the planet and continues to climb day by day. In Lebanon, Guinea, Kuwait or even Qatar, it is even the first place that the two stars monopolize.

For a long time, American artists worked among themselves, in a closed circle. But now, globalization is affecting the field of music. We see it, for example, with artists of the “Latin” genre who are breaking through all over the world, including in France. By teaming up with Nigerian-born Rema, Selena Gomez only amplifies this trend and shows her understanding of the musical universe. She didn’t hesitate to discover Afrobeat, Rema’s style, which is very far from her usual universe. “It’s an army, a movement. I’m very proud to have this opportunity to share my culture and my sound with the rest of the world. I would like to thank you all for your support and love,” said Rema. at the microphone of Fun Radio Studiothe show from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s a win-win, since Selena Gomez is talking about her again before launching a new album. Rema, he has managed to seduce a world-renowned woman and risks making his mark on 2022 and even 2023.

All the musical information is given daily by JB, Justine and Julien Tellouck in Le Studio Fun Radio from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.!

The editorial staff recommends