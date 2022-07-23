News

How the Brahms machine, Margaret Thatcher’s secret telephone, was invented

Photo of Zach Zach41 mins ago
0 30 4 minutes read

  • Gordon Corera
  • BBC Security Correspondent

The Brahms telephone inside a briefcase.
Caption,

In 1980 a man was given a secret mission: to create a secure and portable telephone.

Today, having secure communications is at your fingertips with endless applications for the phone, something that was unthinkable a few decades ago.

40 years ago a man was given a secret mission: to make an encryption device to send sensitive information and intelligence to high officials in the United Kingdom.

Now He breaks his silence for the first time.

The mission began in a department store in the British city of Cheltenham. It was 1980 and Mike (only his first name, as his identity is still withheld) worked close by, at the Government Communications Head Quarters (GCHQ), one of the intelligence services of the country.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach41 mins ago
0 30 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Celia Lora poses in profile to show off her exuberant curves with an animal print string bikini

7 mins ago

Government of Guatemala disqualifies the Engel List recently published by the US and says that they are “unfounded accusations”

18 mins ago

Lamu: The murderer of the popular Chinese vlogger, who died after being doused with gasoline live by her ex-husband, is executed

29 mins ago

Russian missiles hit Odessa after grain export deal

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button