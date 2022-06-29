How to add volume to fine hair

cuts for fine hair

Yes to bobs!

These types of cuts are perfect for fine hair as it helps to give it body. The best part is that there are different styles so you can find your favorite or the one that suits you best. That is to say, you can bet on the classic bob with short, straight, asymmetric layers, as well as a long bob or a shaggy cut, which will also make you succeed during the next hot days.

Take into account that wearing short hair will add more weight and therefore more volume. So do not be afraid of these styles because, without a doubt, they can become your new favorite cut.

Recently Kim Kardashian joined the Anna Wintour club, betting on a bob cut for the summer.

pixie

If you are a little more daring and the bob is still a bit long, then the perfect option for you is the pixie cut that you can also wear in layers. It is practical, fresh and will give you a casual style. The best part is that, for many years, celebrities have opted for this look, showing us that it is always a sure hit; between them Audrey Hepburn when he starred in Roman Holiday.

Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Zoë Kravitz are other actresses who have not hesitated to implement it.