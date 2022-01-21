How to cleanse the arteries by drinking one glass a day on an empty stomach

It is possible to cleanse the arteries thanks to a drink whose beneficial properties are known, just drink a glass a day on an empty stomach.

Various properties are attributed to Chia, some of which are miraculous, but what is it in the end?

Cleanse the arteries with natural products

Chia is a plant that belongs to the Laminaceae family, native to Central America. The same family includes basil, mint or oregano, among others.

Chia seeds are rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, this makes them excellent allies for good intestinal health. In fact, assuming 20 g of seeds we have taken about 20% of the daily requirement of fiber.

By consuming the right amount of fiber we allow good digestion, we fight constipation treating irritable bowel syndrome and inflammation of the digestive tract, as well as allowing for regular transit.

Also thanks to the minerals, antioxidants and vitamins contained, associating Chia seeds with lemon juice we promote bone and joint health.

Chia seeds are high in healthy omega 3 fats, specifically alpha linolenic acid. Their intake covers about 60% of the recommended daily amount of calcium and 95% of magnesium.

A healthy drink that lowers cholesterol and cleans the arteries