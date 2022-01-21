How to cleanse the arteries by drinking one glass a day on an empty stomach

It is possible to cleanse the arteries thanks to a drink whose beneficial properties are known, just drink a glass a day on an empty stomach.
Various properties are attributed to Chia, some of which are miraculous, but what is it in the end?
Cleanse the arteries with natural products
Chia is a plant that belongs to the Laminaceae family, native to Central America. The same family includes basil, mint or oregano, among others.
Chia seeds are rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, this makes them excellent allies for good intestinal health. In fact, assuming 20 g of seeds we have taken about 20% of the daily requirement of fiber.
By consuming the right amount of fiber we allow good digestion, we fight constipation treating irritable bowel syndrome and inflammation of the digestive tract, as well as allowing for regular transit.
Also thanks to the minerals, antioxidants and vitamins contained, associating Chia seeds with lemon juice we promote bone and joint health.
Chia seeds are high in healthy omega 3 fats, specifically alpha linolenic acid. Their intake covers about 60% of the recommended daily amount of calcium and 95% of magnesium.
A healthy drink that lowers cholesterol and cleans the arteries
In the case of the Chia seed mix with lemon juice, this is a natural way that has come into vogue thanks to its high content of essential nutrients and medicinal characteristics. Chia seeds regenerate the bacterial flora of the colon, and allow to expel the toxins present.
It is a restorative drink with diuretic and purifying effects. In this way, it not only promotes the elimination of waste from the body, but it could contribute to weight loss in a healthy way. It has considerable amounts of antioxidant elements.
In addition to protecting the heart, this mix of chia seeds and lemon helps in cleaning of the arteries and check blood pressure.
An interesting bonus of this natural remedy is to regulate the appetite, an element not to be underestimated in the diet for weight loss, as it raises the appetite. Furthermore, dietary fibers and antioxidant compounds are supportive in theelimination of adipose tissue.