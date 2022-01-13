Health

how to cure it naturally and quickly

James Reno13 hours ago
You also have pain in your muscles and bones, you may suffer from fibromyalgia, but how can we cure it naturally? there he is

We all often have some pain, perhaps also due to how we rest or to the stress we accumulate in the endless days we live.

But in some cases we are talking about a specific problem, namely fibromyalgia, so let’s see how we can intervene.

This problem affects approximately 8% of our population, and that it manifests itself particularly in women who are between 20 and 55 years old.

Fibromyalgia: grandmother’s remedies

It manifests itself, as we said, with severe muscle pain in a constant way in practically any area of ​​our body.

But there are some treatments either remedies we can use to try to relieve this pain.

At the moment, unfortunately, there does not seem to be any particular treatments that can alleviate or solve this problem, but we can use analgesics as needed, which change from person to person.

However, it is also good to associate an a light physical activity with rehabilitation, thus trying to alleviate the pain that you feel, which can be acute with stress.

We can also use hot water, and some general relaxation techniques for our body.

Some patients also find benefit in acupuncture or with herbal remedies, which can help relieve symptoms.

Obviously, as we always repeat, before making any choice, even at a natural level, we always talk to our doctor, because something that has done well to a person does not necessarily do the same with us!

Among the plants that seem to be able to help us we find valerian and willow or devil’s claw, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

With valerian, for example, we can also make excellent herbal teas that will relax the muscles but also the mind.

So we ask our doctor if we can take it and how, to avoid any physical problems.

