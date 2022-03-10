How to get the Game of Thrones sword

Elden Ring hide many secrets and easter eggs and one of the most special surely is the one related to the sword inspired by the Iron Throne of the Serie Game of Thronesbased on the book series Song of Ice and FireFrom the writer George R.R. Martin (author who has precisely collaborated in the development of this video game).

In this entry of our complete guide we are going to explain what you have to do to get the Game of Thrones sword in the Elden Ring and where is he hiding this curious guide to the most popular work of George RR Martin in the new game by Miyazaki and FromSoftware.

Where is the sword from Game of Thrones?

In Elden Ring the sword based on the Iron Throne from the Game of Thrones series It is located in the Castle of Morne.

This location It is located in the Weeping Peninsula the southern region of the Necrolimbo in the Midlands.

the southern region of the Necrolimbo in the Midlands. Specifically you have to Go to the Patio de los Reos area (where we point you on the map above).

here it waits for you a boss match before you can get the sword inspired by the Iron Throne that we can see so many times in the Game of Thrones series.

How to get the Grafted Broadsword Blade?

Once you travel to Morne Castle in the Elden Ring, in the Court of Inmates, you can face the optional boss Leonine Bastardwhich you have to defeat to be able to get like Grafted Blade Broadsword rewardthe sword that is directly inspired by its design in the Iron Throne of Game of Thrones.

The Leonine Bastard is a very aggressive boss than to jump at full speed at you if you stay away from him.

than to jump at full speed at you if you stay away from him. The short distances are the most advisable to kill the beast, dodging its slashes and trying to get to its sides or rear.

to kill the beast, dodging its slashes and trying to get to its sides or rear. If you hit him hard enough he can lose balance relatively easilybecoming exposed to your critical hit pretty quickly.

If you want to know more details on how to easily defeat To the Leonine Bastard boss we recommend that you take a look at our corresponding section of the guide. Here below, in addition, you we share a video so you can see how we beat him.

The Espadn grafted leaf is a colossal sword whose edge is formed by dozens of small sheets of rusty iron very sharp, a clear reference to the Iron Throne from George RR Martin’s popular epic fantasy work.