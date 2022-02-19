How to have better sex, according to Japanese medicine

An ancient manuscript of Japanese medicine sets the standard for slow, smooth and rhythmic sex. These may be the benefits.

In the West, the body has become accustomed to speed. During centuries, the positivist and industrial agenda it has conditioned the human being to live in immediacy —in this part of the world, at least. Before this lifestyle reached the Japanese archipelago, traditional Japanese medicine was based on the observation of the present moment. Also, sex was used as a leisurely healing tool.

Such wisdom was recorded in the Ishinho, a treatise on medical advances that spanned nearly a millennium. At that time, the knowledge of Japanese medicine around sex recommended the act of love as a cure for old age, and a natural alternative —and necessary— to live longer. After so much time, this is what has been rescued in this regard.

Slow, smooth and rhythmic

For traditional Japanese medicine, sex was an exchange of energy between two people. This is the heritage of Chinese cosmology, which understands the functioning of the organism as a constant dialogue between Ying and Yang. For this reason, they understood the body not only in a physical stratum, but also in an energetic and spiritual one.

Keeping these levels aligned, according to this understanding of health, would guarantee a life without obstacles or complications. Otherwise, it would be easier for the person to fall victim to demonic possession, or the influence of evil spirits:

“In early times, disease was considered to be sent by the gods or produced by the influence of evil spirits. Treatment and prevention were largely based on religious practices, such as prayers, incantations and exorcisms; later, drugs and bloodletting were also used”, documents Britannica.

One of the ways to drive away these heavy energies was, precisely, through a rich, active sexuality, in close contact with the other person. This condition was further accentuated, as documented by Denis Noble, emeritus professor of cardiovascular physiology at Oxford University, during the Heian period, when the literature and poetry reached a splendor never before seen in Japan.

The poets and poetesses recorded the wisdom related to the body in short pieces, Almost like instructions. One of the premises, explains Noble for Aeonwas “achieving orgasm without semen loss“, since it was considered an unnecessary waste of energy. That’s how they got it.

beyond orgasm

During the Heian period, depictions of couples—or entire groups—in the midst of intercourse were not prohibited. On the contrary, just as they proliferated in Japanese poetry and prose, the land of the rising sun overflowed with erotic scrolls that explained to people how to get someone else’s pleasure.

the more slow, smooth and rhythmic out the sex, the more a state of vitality could be reached that would drive away old age and disease. Not only could you enjoy the act more, but you could better concentrate the vital energy of both people. Ultimately, sex was an act of consciousness.

Men, women and wakashu (the third gender that Japanese culture allowed, in the middle of the other two), they learned to have sex from traditional Japanese medicine, which made recommendations to climax beyond orgasm. The most representative of these documents is the scroll 28written by court physician Tamba Yasuyori.

deeper and deeper

In it, Yasuyori pointedly writes that as people come together in sexual relationships, they reach deeper meditative states. Gradually, this could lead to the healing of physical, emotional and spiritual pain:

“If it is done ten times: to be immortal”, wrote the poet doctor.

This is why, in the Japanese imperial court, the monarchs had the right to have multiple wives and lovers. Since sex was a sacred act, the more there were—with the more royals— better. However, this verse should not be taken literallyas Noble explains:

“Words like ‘immortal’ do not have the same meaning as when used in Western religions. The goal of the poem is encourage overall improvement in health and longevity“.

With each sexual relationship, ensures traditional Japanese medicine, not only is the energy aligned within our own body, but the we share with our partner too. For this reason, having sexual relations entailed a great responsibility: just as the knowledge of the other person was transmitted, their sorrows and mistakes from past lives could be acquired. In Japan, sex it was not a question of debauchery at all.

