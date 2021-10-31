How to make a man enjoy? But with this position, what questions!

If you have always wondered how to make a man enjoy in bed, now we have the answer: it is with this position and sure you have already tried it!

Okay, okay: we can even stop Do the mysterious and immediately reveal what we intend to talk about today.

How, the image we used to present this article did not convince you?

Okay, then we’ll tell you, plain and simple: the most famous of the positions from behind (called doggie, let’s not ask why) is that improve to do go crazy your partner.

Like? Didn’t it seem so great? Wait, we’ll explain what you need to change!

How to make a man enjoy in bed: this is the position that ensures you success between the sheets

Okay, don’t get upset, we get it: we just repeat that orgasm is or should be the last from the our concerns and then, now, we go out with a piece up how to please a man.

But are we there or are we doing it? (As they would ask us in Rome but also throughout Italy, to tell the truth).

Here we are, here we are: don’t worry!

The one we want to talk to you about today is one location really customs clearance, known by everyone (or almost) and that everyone (or almost, again) has tried at least once in our life.

No, don’t let us repeat it but you got it right: it is that “from behind“, Where (in heterosexual relationships) the woman is bent forward, on all fours, and the man penetrates her from behind.

We are not talking about anal intercourse but about a “simple” doggie (brrr, which really unfortunate name).

Well yes, this would be precisely the position that would allow you to enjoy a man in bed: it is the one that, apparently, it makes men come first and almost suddenly!

Of course, this position is one of the most practiced in the world: just know that, after that of missionary, there is her among the favorites!

The reason is obvious: whoever is penetrated can decide the angle and depth of penetration and whoever penetrates … well, let’s just say that often and willingly he has fun, even too much!

The only one “problem”Of this position is, in fact, that of fail to coordinate you or, often, to miss the rosy goal of orgasm simultaneous.

(Of which, however, the position of Spider is often responsible).

But why is this position the best for making men cum?

Generally there are a number of reasons (which we will list below) that lead men to really enjoy a lot in this position.

Let’s find out what you can do for have fun too you and to avoid making your partner last… a few minutes!

stop the fun : yes, in the best tradition of edging, interrupting the relationship especially when you “do it” from behind is fundamental.

Obviously, to do this, you will have to coordinate as much as possible and try to find your rhythm: if after a few minutes your partner realizes that he is about to reach orgasm, better stop and start again as soon as possible!

: yes, in the best tradition of edging, interrupting the relationship especially when you “do it” from behind is fundamental. Obviously, to do this, you will have to coordinate as much as possible and try to find your rhythm: if after a few minutes your partner realizes that he is about to reach orgasm, better stop and start again as soon as possible! tighten … but not too tight: hey, we are definitely not recommending you to “squeeze” yours partner!

Apparently, however, during this typology from relationship it may happen to the male partner that he has to stop and “squeeze” the glans between the fingers. (If you don’t know which part we are talking about click on link here under).

This practice should slow down the relationship and allow you to continue smoothly!

