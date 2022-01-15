How to prepare the classic omelette with the air fryer

Today we will find out how to prepare one classic omelette in the air fryer.

Yes, even the omelette can be cooked in our inseparable air fryer. As you can imagine, the result will be a very good omelette not at all greasy, but swollen, soft and golden at the right point. In addition, since you don’t need to turn it halfway through cooking, you won’t even risk breaking it!

The classic omelette is a quick second to prepare, perfect for bringing something good to the table when you have little time. Of course you can enrich it with cheese, ham, onions, spices, spinach and more.

Let’s see the few and simple steps to perfectly cook the omelette in the air fryer. We also leave you the recipe on how to make hard-boiled eggs in an air fryer.

Classic omelette ingredients in an air fryer

5 eggs

grated Parmesan cheese

salt

Chopped parsley

extra virgin olive oil spray

Method

Break the egg in a large bowl, add a pinch of salt and the grated Parmesan cheese, then beat them.

Sprinkle some spray oil in a pan and pour the mixture into it.

Place the pan in the basket of the air fryer and cook a 200 ° for 20 minutes, the last 5 minutes you have to turn the omelette to color the underside as well.

Remove the omelette from the pan and bring it to the table! The taste is similar to that fried in a pan, nothing to do with the baked omelette.

Advice

If you want to stuff your classic omelette, pour half of the mixture into the pan, then add some ham or a few pieces of cheese and cover with the rest of the dough.

Cooking times may vary according to the model of your deep fryer, so we recommend that you check cooking from time to time to avoid burning it.