How to prevent customer support fraud using a VPN

Computer crimes caused losses of more than 1% of world GDP over 800,000 million euros. At the time this is being talked about, most people think that it is due to data theft and ransomware attacks on large companies. This is not entirely true, because it also affects many small businesses. That without forgetting the attacks on home users where one that stands out is the technical support scam.

What is tech support fraud

The tech support fraud we can define it as a message that users receive through a pop-up window or an unsolicited phone call, in them they warn us that there is something wrong with our computer and that it must be corrected. What cybercriminals are looking for is remote access to the user’s PC. Then, once they get it, they collect personal and financial data to then commit crimes such as bank fraud and identity theft.

One of the most common are those that pretend to be Microsoft technical support, which in this case they were trying to do with the data of a well-known Spanish bank less than a year ago. In this aspect, Microsoft is one of the most supplanted companies when it comes to fraud of this type.