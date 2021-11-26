How to properly wash the dishes in the dishwasher: the result of a search

The dishwasher is one of the most used appliances in the house, it saves time and energy, but how do you wash the dishes correctly?

We need to make the most of the efficiency of this appliance, even the University of Birmingham, in the UK, addressed the issue, in a 2016 research. less waste of energy electric.

Dirty dishes in the dishwasher: now you know how to wash them properly

These are small daily gestures that help us save energy and time, as well as lend a hand to the environment and to our wallet. Researchers from the English university have thoroughly investigated the jet of water of the appliance, together with its power. They therefore tried to establish the correct position of where to store plates, cutlery and glasses inside the machine, based on the direction of the jet.

The response was to arrange the dirty objects In circle, and not in line as we usually do. To avoid overloading the dishwasher, making it strain and consume more energy, this is the best way. The dishes are more sanitized and less water is used. But you will ask yourself: there are grids just for greater convenience and to place the dishes in a regular way, why should I place the objects in a circle ?.

True, but it turned out that the arrangement of the grids is not efficient and does not optimize the water jet. Therefore, if you want to clean dirty dishes properly you have to arrange them in a circle, along the edges dishwasher. But not only that, the less dirty dishes must be placed towards the outside, the dirtier ones inside. The cutlery, on the other hand, should be placed on the high shelves, together with the glasses.

In addition, the researchers warn, do the pre-wash in the sink, before putting the items in the dishwasher, it is almost useless. Especially today, with the hard washing tablets we have available, there is no longer any need to wash dishes and cutlery under running water. It would just be a waste of water, and that certainly doesn’t help the environment. They are bad habits that we use on a daily basis, but it takes very little to save energy and reduce waste.