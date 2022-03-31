How to stop intestinal inflammation: here’s grandma’s trick

Intestinal inflammation? You are definitely not the only one. In fact, gastrointestinal disorders are very common. In most cases, accomplices are certainly a fairly hectic lifestyle, stress and poor nutrition. We can say that this problem affects about one third of the world population. Health is certainly very important and must be safeguarded. What are the most common remedies for this problem? The mistake that people make is that of the abuse of medicines with anti-inflammatory effect that if at first they can be effective, in the long run they lose their effectiveness. What better way than grandma’s remedies?

The most common causes of intestinal inflammation

Before going into the grandmother’s remedies, it is good to clarify what can be the causes of intestinal inflammation. As we have already mentioned, the most common causes are certainly a too hectic lifestyle or an incorrect diet. Stress also plays a very important role, since our body is a perfect machine that can react to any stressful situations through some dysfunctions.

Inflammation is the body’s reaction to harmful stimuli. When the body is faced with danger, messenger substances are released into the bloodstream, which are designed to attract immune cells. In the case of the intestine, the part that will be subject to inflammation will certainly be the mucosa, which is nothing more than the layer that is in the intestinal part and that covers it. Here are the main reasons that can cause inflammation of the intestine:

alterations of the intestinal flora;

stress and anxiety;

presence of pathogens, i.e. intestinal viruses;

autoimmune diseases

Symptoms of inflammation

The main symptoms related to inflammation of the intestine are many. Many times we tend not to recognize them or to take them a little under the leg. In reality, health must never be neglected and we must try to give more attention to the problems that our body manifests even in particular moments of our daily life, stressful situations that lead our body to manifest a certain type of physiological problems than in a some sense they can cause us problems in our daily life. As we all know, the human body is a complex machine and if even a small mechanism does not work, it can really generate problems that if neglected can, in the long run, cause very serious problems.

The most common symptoms associated with intestinal inflammation are:

abdominal bloating

constipation

meteorism

abdominal pain

excessively swollen belly

mucus in the stool

foul-smelling stools

When our body begins to show these symptoms, it is good to consult a doctor and try to change our diet. The latter will surely be one of the main tips that your GP will give you. The ideal would be a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, dried fruit, white meat, fish, extra virgin olive oil, eggs, spices, herbs, herbal teas, water and fruit and vegetable extracts.

Grandma’s remedies for intestinal inflammation

If we do not necessarily want to rely on medicines or consult the doctor, we can rely on grandma’s remedies. This does not mean that in case of persistence of the symptoms we must not rely on a professional or in any case a doctor who can give us specific treatments also depending on your general clinical picture. In addition to changing your diet by eating more fruits and vegetables, one of the most famous grandmother’s remedies is that of abdominal massage. This massage must be practiced every day for at least 15 minutes. Maybe you can start by gently sinking your fingers into the abdomen, trying to feel the most painful and hard areas. Once found, insist on these areas to reduce the pain and their hardness.

Massage with a good anti-inflammatory oil, such as arnica and devil’s claw oil, is recommended.