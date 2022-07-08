How your nails warn you about your health and help detect diseases

Taking care of your nails is much more than going to beauty or nail salons. This part of the body, also known by the technical term nail plate, can indicate various health problems.

It is important to pay attention to color changes, the appearance of stains and other components that serve as alert for many diseases. When this happens, it is advisable to seek a dermatologist to individually evaluate each case and perform tests such as blood counts and others that the doctor may determine.

When something serious is suspected, the specialist may order a biopsy.

There are diseases that are systemic, that affect one or more body regions, which occur both in the feet and in the hands. The most common problems are caused by kidney, skin, liver, endocrine, nutritional, and autoimmune conditions.

The good news is that certain nail variations don’t always indicate a serious problem, they’re often caused by routine.

“The toe nail it is less cared for and sometimes suffers more problems. The fingernail, for example, can become yellower and thicker,” says Valéria Zanela Franzon, dermatologist and professor of the Medicine course at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (Pucpr).

Here are some signs that may indicate problems and deserve attention:

white nails

Color should be taken into account when a person notices an unusual change. In the case of white pigmentationthe lighter shade can indicate mycosis, psoriasis, pneumonia and even heart failure.

The lack of some nutrients, malnutrition and a low protein diet They also cause the picture.

Pale nails can reveal anemia.

“Having a paler nail can also indicate anemia. It is caused by a lack of iron and can make the nail spoon-shaped and more concave,” highlights Juliana Piquet, dermatologist and effective member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery.

There is also the call leukonychiain which white spots may appear in the nail region due to a change in the structure, but it is harmless and does not indicate a change in the body.

To treat these conditions, doctors usually ask the patient to investigate the cause of the problem. For this reason, it is recommended to carry out several tests and follow-up with a dermatologist and specialists related to the original disease such as cardiologists, nutritionists and others.

yellow nails

Color can be characterized by Genetic heritage or by the aging of the nail, leaving it thicker and with a yellowish tone.

It can also result from pigmentation caused by mycoses and specific fungi. In more severe cases, it also indicates conditions like psoriasis, HIV and kidney disease.

Yellow nails can reveal various diseases.

The smokers They can also change the tone of the nails, due to direct contact with the cigarette. The most common is that it occurs in the nails of the thumb and index finger.

Nails with white dots

Known as “pitting“, these little dots may appear singly and spaced out on the nail.

They are related to atopic dermatitispsoriasis and other skin and hair conditions.

“When the hole is fine, it may be related to alopecia areata. In that case, you have to treat the underlying diseasewhich is the condition in the hair,” explains Juliana Toma, a dermatologist at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and with a postgraduate degree from the Syrian-Lebanese Institute. In rare cases, they can also indicate sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis.

Whiteheads are related to atopic dermatitis.

bluish nails

Although it is rarer, this pigmentation can appear due to the use of specific medications. One of the most common are those that treat acne and antimalarials that are used to treat malaria.

When this occurs, the doctor must assess whether it is necessary to suspend a certain drug and proceed with a new therapeutic line. “It is observed if the nail is the only manifestation and acceptable secondary effect”, adds Valéria Zanela Franzon, from the Pucpr.

Nails with recurrent mycoses

The mycosis they are caused by fungi and can recur when treatment is stopped. When monitoring is not done properly, fungi can reappear frequently.

The problem appears more prevalent in Toenails and should be treated for up to six months. In the hands it is recommended to treat it for three to four months. Ideally, the person respects the appropriate time for each medication and waits for the doctor to say when he can stop the necessary care.

Mycoses are caused by fungi.

At the same time, it is recommended to avoid situations and places that expose you to risk of contaminationsuch as swimming pools, saunas, tight and hot shoes.

nails with lines

Known as the Beau’s lines, are similar to horizontal lines and can appear after a high fever or chemotherapy treatments. When a trauma occurs in the area it is normal for lines to form in this place, leaving the nail more wrinkled.

When the lines are dark and appear on only one finger, the image may indicate a melanomawhich is skin cancer.

brittle nails

The most common cause, according to experts, is contact with chemicals that dry out nails and fingers. Ideally, always apply cream to this part of the body and leave the skin well hydrated.

Contact with chemicals can cause brittle nails.

Another very common reason is low protein dietbiotin (also known as B7) and other B vitamins. For vegetarian and vegan patients, it is ideal to supplement B12 and other nutrients to prevent frequent nail breakage.

Red nails

The reddish toneespecially in the shape of a crescent, can indicate the presence of rheumatological diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The redness around the skin in this region can be caused by fungi and bacteria, which “invade” the nail after removing the cuticle. “The cuticle is protection. Culturally we remove it, but the ideal is not to do it. It is recommended to moisturize and not force it,” says Piquet.

wavy nails

This is mainly due to the weekly cuticle removal. Curls may occur due to excessive force from the spatula and other materials during glazing.

Specialists also warn and contraindicate the placement of Gel nails. The removal process is aggressive and can leave the nail layer very weak and bruised.

Hard-to-heal nails

When there are healing problems related to this part of the Body, may be an indication of diabetes. This is due to the circulatory process, which can be associated with the disease and even bleeding.