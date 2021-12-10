With the arrival of the holidays, let’s get ready to eat anything and everything, leaving the scales for a while. The important thing will be at least not to overdo it with encores and too abundant portions. Then setting aside time for us to dispose of with sport and physical activity. Precisely because we risk putting on a few extra pounds, we will also have to look for light recipes. A mine of vitamins this little-loved vegetable but that we will be able to please us with this super tasty recipe. It is one of our suggestions. Hundreds of antioxidants that are beneficial to health in this lightning-fast pasta that is becoming popular in Italian kitchens. This is the recipe that we will see today with our editorial staff.

Linguine with cabbage and pine nuts

We are always quite reluctant to use cabbage with pasta. But it could instead be the right occasion to make it eat even to those who do not go crazy. Let’s see a simple recipe for four people:

400 grams of linguine or bavette;

1 cauliflower or the equivalent if we use the precooked or frozen one;

1 onion;

Garlic;

90 grams of pine nuts or almonds;

extra virgin olive oil;

salt and pepper;

grated cheese.

Hundreds of antioxidants that are beneficial to health in this lightning-fast pasta that is becoming popular in Italian kitchens

Our recipe is really very fast if we have the cabbage ready. Otherwise it will take a little longer by boiling it in salted water and then making it into small pieces.

Let the pasta water boil and in the meantime prepare a sauté with the oil, garlic and chopped onion.

We then insert the cauliflower cut into small pieces and after a few minutes the dried fruit, chopped or whole, giving it the way to toast and combine with the other flavors.

Drain the pasta al dente, toss it for a few moments with our sauce and serve with a generous sprinkling of grated cheese.

The problem of cooking water in cabbage

We all know very well that the cooking water of cabbage is beneficial for our plants, but deadly for the smell in the house. If on the one hand we will enrich the soil of the plants with minerals, on the other hand we fill the house with a not exactly pleasant smell. So let’s remember a trick that our grandmothers used: insert parsley or a piece of bread into the cooking water. According to old customs, it should help us limit the smell of cauliflower in the home.

Deepening

It is incredible but only the change of this single ingredient will make one of the most excellent first courses of our cuisine amazing