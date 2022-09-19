Hurricane Fiona passing through Puerto Rico: four deaths, millionaire losses and hundreds of thousands of people without water and electricity

The torrential rains and winds of Hurricane Fiona have left catastrophic floods, dozens of citizens trapped, countless families cut off from communication due to landslides, hundreds of structures affected and road sections closed since Sunday in a Puerto Rico that was still trying to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Maria, five years ago,

Since before the center of the cyclone made landfall at 3:20 pm yesterday, Sunday, between Lajas and Cabo Rojo, the strong effects were already felt on the archipelago. Even though today the atmospheric phenomenon is in the Dominican Republic, the rain bands continue to affect a large part of the country.

More than 24 hours later, the government indicated that it is in the emergency response phase. Although the authorities still do not have estimates, “the damage to infrastructure, urban centers and residences has been catastrophic,” said the governor. Peter Pierluisi.

What is the balance 24 hours after the passage of Hurricane Fiona? We tell you:

Deaths

So far, authorities have recorded one direct death associated with the devastating hurricane.

The 58-year-old victim would have slipped behind his residence and then dragged by the current of the La Plata River in Comerío. The events occurred on PR-781, kilometers 3.1, at the height of the Cedrito neighborhood.

Secondly, three people have died as an indirect result of the emergency.

Two of the deaths occurred in shelters and the authorities understand that they were due to natural causes.

Meanwhile, a third person, a 70-year-old man, died this morning, Monday, when the electric generator he was trying to turn on in his residence exploded, without power, in the Hato Arriba neighborhood, in Arecibo.

According to the Police Bureau, the incident occurred at 9:52 am, when the septuagenarian, identified as Jose Cruz Roman, was trying to operate his electric generator. The victim’s wife suffered burns to her face and arms while trying to help him.

rescues

Some 906 people had had to be evacuated, evicted or rescued by the National Guard since the ravages began until today morning, according to the General Adjutant of that military body, General Jose Juan Reyes. The figure continued to rise while the affected people were counted and the rains continued to affect the region. Among the most impacted towns, according to the military, is the area from Ponce to Cabo Rojo, passing through mountainous towns such as Jayuya and Utuado. In addition, the National Guard had to recover vehicles dragged by the rains or currents of bodies of water, and help with residential flooding.

Electric power

Only about 100,074 LUMA Energy customers had electricity service at around 12:25 p.m. today, according to the consortium’s press spokesman, Hugo Sorrentini.

Mainly, the energized areas at that time were in the municipalities of Toa Alta, Toa Baja, the metropolitan area of ​​San Juan, Bayamón and Corozal.

Meanwhile, 72.94% of the subscribers —close to 1,070,904— continued without electricity in their homes.

Before downtown Fiona made landfall, a general blackout struck shortly after 1:00 pm yesterday, leaving some 1.5 million customers in the dark amid the emergency.

Water

Meanwhile, 837,117 subscribers of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA) were at noon today without drinking water service.

Specifically, only 427,257 subscribers currently have drinking water service, for 34% of the 1,264,374 clients that the public corporation has.

The executive director of the AAA, Doriel Pagan Crespoexplained that the lack of service is due to high turbidity in most of the water bodies that are used by the agency to extract this precious liquid, as well as the lack of electricity.

The main filtration plants in the country, which are Sergio Cuevas in the Carraízo reservoir and Enrique Ortega in La Plata, are out of operations.

shelters

Meanwhile, a total of 2,146 people and 254 pets have gone to a shelter until Monday morning, reported the country’s president.

Yesterday, in the afternoon, the figure stood at 1,033 refugee citizens with 89 pets.

The government has 128 shelters open. Aibonito, Florida, Barceloneta, and Hatillo have no refugees, but have shelters available.

Precipitation

Secondly, municipalities in the southeast of Puerto Rico received between 18 and 25 inches of rain in the past 24 hoursan estimate that is increasing due to the rainfall recorded today.

The chief executive stated that some areas of the country had received close to 30 inches of rain.

“In many areas that have never had floods, there has been unprecedented accumulation of water. In fact, in many areas it has been greater than what we saw in Hurricane Maria.”he said at a press conference.

Meteorologists predict that the rains will continue until tomorrow, Tuesday, in the evening hours.

Agriculture

Meanwhile, 90% of the banana and banana crops that were in the field —from Yabucoa to Añasco— were destroyed. Restoring it will take between 10 months to a year.

Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Ramon Gonzalez Beiroconfirmed that there are other crops that were affected by the rain, such as vegetables —which are under water—, citrus fruits and papayas.

There are still farms to which there is no access due to the rains left by the system.

“It is a pretty big damage in the agricultural sector. Some greenhouse structures fell in Sabana Grande. We are waiting for reports from Aibonito and Barranquitas,” the official said. “In Yabucoa, the Guayanés River flooded the Yabucoa Valley and we may have lost beef cattle.”

As reported, A farmer in this area informed him early this morning of the loss of 150 head of cattle.

In the case of coffee, he explained, the crops that were about to be harvested were lost.

In Adjuntas, this year’s coffee harvest was going to be the largest after Hurricane Maria, but it was devastated, lamented the mayor, Hiram Soto Rivera.

At the moment, González Beiró did not specify how much the losses in the agricultural sector could be estimated, but he said that, only in banana and banana crops, they are millionaires.

AMA and Urban Train

The Metropolitan Bus Authority (AMA) suspended its services until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Urban Train does not have electricity to start operating.

airports

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport resumed the arrival and departure of flights at noon today.

However, the president of Aerostar, Jorge Hernandezanticipated possible delays in the departure of flights and delays in lines at security points, as a result of a limitation in human resources experienced by airlines, federal agencies and other components of the airport.

It is essential that all passengers confirm with their airline before arriving at the airport.

Classes and tasks

In the face of the entire emergency, classes in the country’s public schools and government work —of those officials who do not perform essential work— were suspended for tomorrow, Tuesday.

For its part, classes and administrative work at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) will resume next Thursday, September 22, after the emergency caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Meanwhile, the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico suspended academic activities until next Monday, September 26.

Likewise, the Inter-American University extended the suspension of classes and administrative work for the entire system until tomorrow, Tuesday.

telecommunications

The mobile service network remained operational yesterday when the onslaught of Hurricane Fiona began, although municipalities in the central zone and this began to suffer interruptions before noon.

Specifically, for 11:00 am yesterday, 7% of the 2,342 cell service sites were out of service, according to the report issued by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

With 17% to 33% of antennas out of service, Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Cayey, Cidra, Coamo, Comerío, Culebra, Fajardo, Gurabo, Juncos, Orocovis, Salinas, Vieque, Villalba and Yabucoa were the municipalities whose connectivity was first affected .

Telecommunications companies did not suffer major breaks in their fiber optic networks or antennas.

Meanwhile, cellular signal can be unstable in areas without power if more than one antenna goes out of service as emergency generators run out of fuel.

correctional visits

Correctional visits, for their part, have been canceled since last Saturday, until further notice.

