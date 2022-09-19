Hurricane Fiona | Puerto Rico evacuates hundreds of people in several areas flooded by the cyclone | Dominican Republic | NHC | WORLD

Hundreds of residents from several municipalities in the north, center and south of Puerto Rico They were evacuated this Sunday due to the floods and the rising of the rivers caused by the passage of the Hurricane Fiona.

The spokeswoman for the National Guard, Michelle Torres, informed Efe that the eviction of neighbors of Toa Baja (north), cayey (center), Ponce, Salinas, Guanica Y Guayamathe last four in the south.

LOOK: Hurricane Fiona causes a general blackout in Puerto Rico that “can last several days”

Toa Baja and Cayey are the municipalities with the highest number of affected, approximately 200 in each one, while in the rest the evacuees range between 15 and 50.

Also in BayamonMayor Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz explained through Twitter that they were going to evict residents of three different urbanizations.

Several rivers have overflowed in different regions of the island: Portuguese and Cerrillos, in Ponce (south); Río Grande, in Loíza (north); and Guayanés, between Peñuelas and Yabucoa (east), among others.

Fiona made landfall at 3:20 p.m. local time (7:20 p.m. GMT) in southwestern Puerto Rico, near Stump Pointaccording to the US National Hurricane Center (NHCin English).

Its maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (85 miles) and its heavy rains caused a general blackout on the island. and damage to homes and infrastructure classified as “catastrophic” by Governor Pedro Pierluisi.

The rain forecast was between 30 to 40 centimeters (12 to 16 inches), although in some areas it is estimated that it reached as much as 63 centimeters (25 inches).

The National Meteorological Service first reported the risk of flash flooding in the municipalities of the southeast of the island, but as the day progressed, it extended this alert to the entire territory.

The governor proclaimed a state state of emergency on Saturday and asked Washington to declare a federal emergency, a measure approved this Sunday by the president of the United States, Joe Biden.