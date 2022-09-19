HURRICANE. THE COUNTRY ON ALERT – Hurricane Fiona is felt in various parts of the country

Since the middle of this past Sunday, Hurricane Fiona began to affect the deterioration of the climatic conditions of the Dominican territory with rains and gusts of wind that increased with the passing of the hours.

Although the eastern zone has been the one that has registered the greatest presence of these conditions, the characteristics have been repeated in different parts of the country.

Given the consequences of this phenomenon, state and municipal measures have been adopted to preserve lives and avoid risk situations, including the declaration of a non-working day for this Monday.

The provision of the Executive Branch includes both the suspension of public and private work throughout the country. Likewise, the obligation has been issued for the evacuation of people at risk from the provinces on red and yellow alert.

Precisely, these alerts cover more than 20 of the provinces and the rest remain green.

According to reports from the National Meteorology Office (Onamet), for Sunday afternoon, Fiona was detected with winds of 130 kilometers per hour, typical of a Category I hurricane, on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Intensity Scale. .

Hurricane-force winds extended about 45 km outside its center and storm-force winds about 220 km.

Fiona Evolution

Fiona, which began as a depression and is now a hurricane, has presented an “inconsistent” trajectory that has forced the agencies of the Dominican Republic and the entire region to maintain “strict” monitoring. It was last Wednesday when the formation of the seventh tropical depression of the current hurricane season was announced.

At that time, the natural phenomenon registered maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h, with higher gusts.

The next day, it was upgraded to a tropical storm, just as it was about 935 kilometers east of the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. Finally, around noon on Sunday, it became the third hurricane of the current hurricane season.

The official identification as a hurricane was confirmed based on the observations of a reconnaissance or hurricane hunting plane, and data from the Puerto Rico Doppler Radar, which was able to detect winds of 130 kph, on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane intensity scale.

According to the projections and if it continues with its same movement, the center of Fiona would be located at dawn on Monday between about 10 and 30 kilometers northeast of Cabo Engaño.

For this reason, eastern provinces such as La Altagracia, and El Seibo began to feel winds with the intensity of hurricanes and storms at times, and that will gradually spread to others such as Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, among others. others.

Onamet maintains a hurricane warning from Punta Caucedo to Old French Cape, a hurricane warning from Old French Cape to Puerto Plata, and a tropical storm warning from the Barahona Peninsula to Punta Caucedo.

