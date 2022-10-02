‘I am Fidel’: cadets armed with sticks parade through the streets of Havana where Cubans demanded ‘light’ and ‘freedom’

Young cadets from the Military Technical Institute (ITM), in Havana, paraded armed with sticks on Friday night through the Playa municipality, where some of the protests took place. in which Cubans went from demanding the restoration of electricity, after several days of blackout, to demanding freedom.

In two videos sent to DIARIO DE CUBA by Carlos Aníbal Alonso, director of the independent magazine Rialtastudents from the aforementioned center can be seen walking down 41st Street, after turning at the intersection with 66A, shouting pro-regime slogans.

“I am Fidel”; “Long live Raúl” and “We will win” were some of the phrases that the cadets chanted, in addition to verses by José Martí such as “Do not put me in the dark to die as a traitor, I am good and as good I will die facing the sun” .

According to Alonzo, These young people were taken out to repress the protests that took place on 31 and 66, in the Havana municipality of Playa this Friday.

The sticks in the hands of these young people contrast with the images of the Thursday and Friday demonstrations in the Cuban capitalin which citizens are seen to close streets, demand electricity service and, in some cases, freedom, but without carrying any object intended to physically attack.

The videos sent to DIARIO DE CUBA by Alonso remind citizens that, during the demonstrations that broke out in July 2021 in numerous cities in Cuba, official groups armed with sticks and other blunt objects were taken to the scene of the events, to repress those who demanded “freedom”.

Several protesters were injured by those “revolutionaries” who responded to the “combat order” given by Miguel Díaz-Canel. None were subjected to judicial process. The Penal Code that will enter into force on December 1 protects the followers of the regime who participate in the repression of opponents and critical citizens.

A video posted on Twitter, also on September 30, by journalist José Raúl Gallego, showed a row of military trucks transporting civilians, presumably to the places where hundreds of Cubans demonstrated during Thursday and Friday, to demand the end of the blackout that had already lasted 72 hours, but also, in several cases, freedom.

Last August, after the protests that took place in several cities in the country due to the blackouts, the Cuban regime exhibited its rapid response brigades on social networks.

In Holguín, the regime began to mobilize and quarter all the uniformed men this Thursday, even if they were on rest or sick.fearing that citizens will be infected by the expressions of popular discontent that occurred in the island’s capital during the last two days.

“Yesterday afternoon they came to look for my husband, even though he was not working because he has suspected dengue fever. They are picking up all the police officers, even if it is not their turn and even if they are sick. If they are not in the hospital, they have to go to the unit, quartered,” the wife of a police officer told DIARIO DE CUBA, who preferred, for security reasons, not to reveal details about her identity.

Despite the deployment intended to intimidate Cubansthe public demonstrations of boredom continue.

Neighbors of the Cerro protested for several hours this Saturday due to the lack of water and electricityDIARIO DE CUBA confirmed on the spot. First, they blocked vehicular traffic in Calzada del Cerro and Churruca. After the police intervention, a group of them moved to the Manila Park to sound cauldrons.

Adela Johnson, an elderly resident of Parque de Manila, said they carried “five days without water or electricity“.

“No one has come here,” the old woman complained. “We are not animals; here there are children, sick elderly people, someone will have to hear the cauldrons and send a brigade to repair the damage and turn on the light,” she added.

In the group of demonstrators, a woman who seemed to have some leadership, insisted: “we’re not leaving here until they turn on the light.”

Among the participants in the protests were people of all ages, but mostly women and young people. They were surrounded by police, security officers and plainclothes agents silently filming the protesters.

On Friday night, in addition to the protests reported in Arroyo Naranjo, Puentes Grandes, Guanabacoa, Playa and Vedado, there was a demonstration on Avenida Boyeros, in front of Terminal 2 of the José Martí International Airportaccording to a video posted on Facebook by user Jorge Felix Heguy Cabrales.

In the images, a police patrol can be seen, which backs down before a crowd of Cubans that closes the street and shouts “turn on the current”.