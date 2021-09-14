“I don’t have time to shave, I prefer to rock my daughter”

“I know you’re a mom and all, but we have to do something with these legs here!” He made fun of it Luke Bryan, judge of American Idol, scrutinizing the legs not properly shaved of Katy Perry during the last episode of the American television program.

“No! I have no time! I prefer to use it to rock my daughter “, replied without too many words the famous singer who did not fail to post the video of the conversation on social networks, tagging it with the hashtag #momsknow. From the series: mothers know what I’m talking about.

Hair or no hair, Katy doesn’t seem to care. Recently, in fact, the singer told a Idol not to worry so much about her hair removal routine since she gave birth to baby Daisy, which she had by partner Orlando Bloom in August 2020.

A thesis reiterated during the April 4 episode of the American program, where, after the performance of Cassandra Coleman, she exclaimed: «Your voice is a spiritual experience, it is unearthly, angelic. Like all mothers, I don’t have much time so much that I stopped shaving, but when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Creepy! It was really fantastic. “

But Katy Perry is certainly not the only one of the famous to have put away waxes and razors. Just recently Lourdes Maria Ciccone she returned to show herself with well visible hair under the armpits, without any discomfort. But after all, for Madonna’s daughter these have always been an important detail of her femininity, and the decision not to shave them aims to undermine the presumed beauty standards imposed.

A real fight to the last hair that also sees many other stars involved. From Ashley Graham, also in recent months appeared on Instagram with hair in the armpits, a Cara Delevingne, Bella Thorne precedes from the famous image of Julia Roberts, in 1999, while greeting the public at the premiere of Notting Hill in London with unshaved armpits, there are many divas who have no qualms about postponing or even skipping the appointment with the beautician. A way to overturn conventions and rooted models of beauty, opening the door to one new freedom of expression. And of awareness of one’s own body.

