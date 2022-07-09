Who does not know Arturo Gómez? The doctor from Tenerife has been based in Gran Canaria since 1975. He was head of the Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine service at the Hospital Insular, Materno Infantil and Negrín, as well as at the old El Pino, and has been a professor at the ULPGC. In 2015 he left public health and today continues to practice his profession in his private practice, on Néstor de la Torre street in the capital of Gran Canaria, “although somewhat more relaxed”, he adds, although he quickly emphasizes “that I have always said that I would die with my boots on. I love medicine and I enjoy it.

native of Guimar,

He proudly boasts of being an adopted son of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the island of Gran Canaria. «I did not expect it, because surely there are people with more merits than me to receive these distinctions, but I loved it. I felt loved, although I have to say that I have always felt loved », she reveals. Those unforgettable moments are kept with special affection, as well as a statement recently made in Murcia by Minister Carolina Darias, highlighting that Arturo Gómez is a benchmark for rehabilitation in the Canary Islands and in Spain. “There I gained two kilos listening to it, hahaha,” she comments with his usual sense of humor.

In love with Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arturo Gómez highlights “the evolution that the city has undergone”, but

makes the following reflection: «I am already a ‘carca’ and they are forgetting about us. I think it’s great that cars are having more and more problems moving around and that the city is flooded with bicycles and skateboards, but older people are being left out of the game and have more and more accessibility difficulties, in a city with a high rate of people over 60 years.

At a gastronomic level, Arturo Gómez has several reference places. One of them is the Kyoto, which is now in the gourmet room of El Corte Inglés.

“I discovered Japanese cuisine in the 80s, thanks to a Japanese fleet captain whom I treated. One day he took me to Fuji, a place I also usually go, and from that moment I fell in love with his food. The Kyoto has always caught me close to my practice and I go very often, and today I am still a regular customer », he highlights. Precisely in Kyoto was the corner chosen by Arturo Gómez to make this report. But he also adds «El Pote, Novillo Precoz, Samoa or Pagasarri are other restaurants that I love».

The doctor likes to walk a lot” and

Las Canteras is my natural habitat. The Parque Romano and the Muelle Deportivo are areas that I usually go to. Leaving the office in the afternoon is a good time to exercise », he clarifies.

Arturo Gómez spent many years at UD Las Palmas, as head of its medical services, but

has been linked with most clubs on the island, in different disciplines, such as basketball, handball, Canarian wrestling or futsal. “I have always liked sports and old fighters still pass by my consultation, hahaha.” Arturo Gómez is a loved and respected person, who now enjoys his work as a grandfather and his profession.