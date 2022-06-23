‘I only have one selfie on my smartphone’: Jurgen Klopp closes Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Fifteen years old, the eternal comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is still valid. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also spoken on the subject.

Who is the best footballer of all time? The answer to this question continues to divide round leather lovers as opinions diverge. If over the past 20 years, everyone agrees that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are out of the ordinary players, difficult to be unanimous on the best of them.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp also took part in the debate. And the German technician confided that he took a photo with Messi while Ronaldo was also present at the time. “I only have one selfie on my smartphone. It’s with Messi. Cristiano (Ronaldo) was also in the room,” Jurgen Klopp said at an LFC Foundation gala.

So, for the manager of the Reds, the Argentine star comes in front of the Portuguese goal machine. However, the ex-Dortmund manager believes that the best player of all time remains Brazil’s three-time World Cup winner Pele:

“My father always told me, whatever people say in the future, Pelé was the best. I met him when I was a commentator at the 2006 World Cup. I’m not one to be nervous, but I was sweating like crazy at the time. So for me it was obviously Pelé,” added the England vice-champion.

