I pray “Covid or flu? Here’s how to distinguish them “/” Tampone will be decisive “

With the arrival of the cold season in addition to the covid we will also have to deal with the flu. But how to distinguish the two viruses that basically give the same symptoms? The professor took care of giving us a hand Fabrizio Pregliasco, who speaking to the microphones of Repubblica explained: “The flu has already arrived, because in recent days the first isolations have been carried out which confirm the resumption of the diffusive capacity of this virus “. Last year, thanks to the various lockdowns and the strict restriction measures underway, the flu had effectively passed into oblivion, but this year the scenario will be different.

“Everything that has been done for Covid has drastically reduced true influence, and all flu-like forms, however this year we find ourselves in more facilitating conditions: the weather, the fact of being more indoors, but above all the resumption of work activities, of contacts between people. All these factors cause the flu virus and other flu-like syndromes to rise again ”. So the Niguarda professor made it clear how to distinguish the two different viruses: “The true flu is recognized among the many forms by the presence of three things: fever up to 38, presence of general symptoms (joint and muscle pain), respiratory symptoms”.

PREGLIASCO: “VACCINE OR INFLUENZA? YOU NEED A PAD “

Obviously, for all those who are not sure they have caught the flu, it will be necessary to carry out an anti covid test to clear away any doubts: “The decisive element will be a buffer”, he adds I pray, who then underlined: “Vaccinating for Covid and flu does not have 100% protection, meanwhile because flu syndromes are not due only to Covid and flu, but to many other viruses, but cases are systematically reduced , the number of cases in the most fragile people “. In short, the current autumn and the upcoming winter will undoubtedly be two seasons of passion …

