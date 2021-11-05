‘I thought about killing him because he beat my mother’

The actor reveals in his outgoing bio that the parent was abusive. He tells an episode when he, then nine years old, saw his father punch his wife in the head. “That precise moment defined who I am more than any other moment in my life. Everything I’ve done since then […] it was my way of apologizing to my mother for not acting that day ”. Years later the killer thought crept into him while he was treating his father with cancer (who died in 2016)

Will Smith revealed that his father was abusive towards his wife, the actor’s (Caroline Bright) mother, recounting in his forthcoming bio that when he was only nine years old he witnessed a truly shocking scene: the parent took to punches his wife in the head, who has collapsed. This shocking confession arrives in the pages of “Will”, the biography of the actor which will be released on November 9, 2021 (the Italian edition, published by Longanesi, will be titled “Will, the power of the will” and will be on the market starting from ’11 November). But to this first shocking confession is added another, unfortunately also linked to the culture of violence: after many years from that scene witnessed by the little 9-year-old Smith, the ex-child who has become an adult would have thought of murdering the father to finally avenge the mother. What unfortunately is the basis of a disproportionate number of Greek tragedies, Shakespearean dramas, epos and so on unfortunately also crept into Smith’s soul, as he himself tells in his personal bio of which People reported an excerpt. “One night, while I was taking him from his bedroom to the bathroom, evil took over me. The path between the two rooms passes at the top of the stairs. As a child I promised myself that one day I would avenge my mother, that when I was old enough and strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him. So I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could have knocked it down and got away with it easily. As decades of pain, anger and resentment flowed and then receded, I shook my head and continued to take my father to the bathroom “, these are the words of Will Smith that appear in black and white in the pages of” Will, the power of the will “.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith: “We don’t practice monogamy” Violence often brings violence, in an infinite spiral that traps those who experience the evil that Smith talks about (“evil has taken possession of me”, where bad stands for the worst evil that exists, the violence that comes from that monster that is hatred).

For not reacting when he still was perhaps too young to do so, the actor somehow tried to atone for his original guilt. Like? By doing the great things he has brought forward, career, awards, recognition, global success. All to apologize in some way to the mother. “When I was 9 I saw my father punch my mother in the side of the head and hit her so hard that she collapsed and I saw her spitting blood. That precise moment in that bedroom defined who I am more than any other moment in my life. Everything I’ve done since then, all the awards and accolades I’ve won, were my way of apologizing to my mom for not acting that day. For letting her down in that moment. For not standing up to my father. For being a coward, ”writes Smith in the biographical pages, of which People offers us a taste.

Will Smith and a relaxed stomach, an example of “Fat acceptance”? The violent parent the actor talks about was called Willard Carroll Smith Sr., just like the actor, except for that Senior and Junior of difference that are often used in English-speaking countries (Willard Carroll Smith Jr. is the name in the registry office of Will Smith, ed). By profession an actor and humorist (but also a refrigerator technician), Smith Senior married a singer (who also worked as a school administrator), Caroline Bright. She has had four children with her, the second of which is Will. The Smith family, belonging to the middle class, lived in West Philadelphia, in the Germantown neighborhood. His father became ill with cancer in his old age and his son Will took care of him in the last period of his life, the one during which he would have matured the murderous thought now confessed.

Willard Carroll Smith Sr. died in 2016. Of cancer, better specify under the circumstances.

Will Smith on the cover of EW with Venus and Serena Williams It will be released in the United States on November 9th, while the Italian edition will arrive three days later, on the market starting from November 11th.

In Italy the biography is published by Longanesi and is entitled “Will, the power of the will”. “This is the story of an epic clash between love, ambition, fear and success. An overwhelming book that, like its author, is simply one of a kind ”, reads the official description of the work. “Actor, rapper, global icon. One of the most dynamic and beloved personalities in the entertainment world, Will Smith tells his story for the first time in an extraordinarily courageous, honest, inspiring memoir. A disruptive autobiography that shamelessly reveals the whole story of one of the most incredible Hollywood ascents of our times. At the age of fifty Will Smith thought – and how to blame him? – to have it all: not only was his personal success unmatched, but also his wife Jada and two children Jaden and Willow shone brilliantly in the firmament of the show. Too bad that those directly involved did not share his enthusiasm at all and felt, indeed, like tightrope walkers in a circus, suffocated by the impossible standards of perfection of a workaholic. Mutiny was just around the corner, and Will was about to find that he hadn’t finished learning all there was to learn about love and happiness. This memoir is the result of a deep journey of inner discovery, the definitive showdown between what can be achieved through the exercise of pure willpower, and what, by doing so, is likely to leave behind forever. Will tells with great honesty the long road that leads to the control of his emotions, and he does it in order to be of help to anyone who aspires to the same result ”, these are the official words that present“ Will, the power of the will ”.

Will Smith Reveals His Best and Worst Films: The Ranking For now we do not know if among the pages of his biography there will be lessons that Will Smith has drawn from his life coach, Michaela Boehm. However, the presentation and the title of the book itself would suggest the hand of a guru or at least a guide that can help to walk a difficult road as always turns out to be a journey of inner discovery. At the end of September 2021, the actor had talked about his life coach to whom he owes a lot.

He did it during an interview with the magazine GQ in which he revealed that he does not practice monogamy, by mutual agreement (and common practice) with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

That revelation went around the globe, relaunched from newspaper to magazine and from social to social. Basically for Will Smith this is the period of shocking confessions … In the interview with GQ recounted how he revealed to his life coach his dream of having a harem of women, including Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland.

Together with Michaela Boehm, the aforementioned guide, he began a journey of rehab during the time he was experiencing a deep midlife crisis.

“We talked about it a lot and we planned the harem,” confessed the protagonist of “Men in Black”.

“It was a liberating exercise. At first I thought it was a horrible thing to have such thoughts (…) then I cleared my mind and realized it was okay to be myself. Just to think Halle was attractive. It didn’t make me a bad person to think that Halle was beautiful, even though I am married. While in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, my thoughts were also sinful, “Smith said at the time. Below you will find the post published a few hours ago on Will Smith’s official Instagram profile which indicates the first dates of the book-tour with which he will bring his biography first in the United States and then, on November 18, in London, at the Savoy Theater.