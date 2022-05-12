“I will give my life to win the World Cup, it’s my biggest dream” – Sport.fr

Recent French champion 2022 with Paris Saint-Germain Neymar Jr. would have liked to lift the Champions League with the Parisian tunic. Very disappointed by the elimination in the round of 16 of the C1 a few weeks ago, the star of the Seleçao has pumped up again and today he sets himself a single goal, the 2022 World Cup.

Always very successful when he wears the auriverde outfit, the former winner of the Champions League with FC Barcelona gave himself up to his compatriot Diego and he is aiming for only one thing, the final victory in Qatar next November for the World Cup. “My biggest dream this year is the World Cup! I really wanted to win the Champions League with PSG but this dream is postponed. I hope 2022 will end with the World Cup. I am preparing physically and mentally for this to be a victory for Brazil. I will give my life. I prepare so much for this. » Entrusts the number 10 of the capital club.

If he intends to help Paris win the most prestigious of European cups in the coming years, he immerses himself above all in the Qatari World Cup and hopes that his experience will make the difference. “I played in two World Cups, I know how it works, it passes very quickly, especially if we are not at 100%. This is my biggest dream right now. I have other goals at PSG, but I’m focusing on that right now. » Complete the 30-year-old player. Always at the rendezvous with the Seleçao during the Am Sud play-offs, the former nugget of Santos will be keen to carry his team to victory. Remember that Brazil will face Serbia (November 24), Switzerland (November 28) and Cameroon on December 2 in Group G.