“I would like to be the dog of this singer”

If Dwayne Johnson is also appreciated, it is because in addition to having a talent for almost everything he touches, the actor has a rather brilliant and often hilarious personality. New proof with his daring exit during the promotion of his latest film. Watch out for the backlash though…

Dwayne Johnson is a showman born, no doubt. It is for this reason that, under the alias “The Rock”, he became one of the most famous wrestlers in WWE history. His charisma, his outfits, his punchlines and his sense of entertainment marked an entire generation, and cemented his place in the Hall of Fame of the discipline. Moreover, the one who was nicknamed The People’s Champion has not forgotten where he comes from, and regularly returns to contribute to the building on the side of the famous company.

However, Johnson’s main activity is definitely no longer wrestling, but rather cinema. Author of a very successful transition to Hollywood, where Hulk Hogan and John Cena notably failed, the eight-time WWE world champion has become one of the best known and most paid actors in the world. In short: a planetary superstar.

The Rock cracks and drops a very daring statement on Megan Thee Stallion

His latest project? The animated film “DC League of Super-Pets”, or “Krypto and the Super-Animals” in French. The cast is very opulent, including Kevin Hart who is present around the Rock. Recently, the two men also took advantage of the promotional tour to go on a show during which Johnson… cracked a bit! Take a look below:

not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying he’ll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog ​​he’ll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

Interviewer: “Which celebrity would you like to be the pet of? » The Rock: “Megan Thee Stallion”. Interviewer: “Why? » The Rock: “No need to answer, believe me”

No need to draw a picture, the thoughts that the rictus of the Rock harbor are quite clear. Kevin Hart, hilarious, has also struggled to get back in the saddle after this totally unexpected outing from his sidekick. For those who don’t know the singer of “Savage” or “Cry Baby”, and who wish to know why Johnson responded so quickly, here is a photo of the concerned below:

Without hesitation, Dwayne Johnson swung this punchline that set the web ablaze and made Internet users laugh around the world. Not sure, however, that the boyfriend of Megan Thee Stallion, namely the rapper Pardison Fontaine, was a fan of this joke of the colossus…