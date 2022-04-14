Iain Glen Says He Wouldn’t Change Anything About the Game of Thrones Ending

Spanish superfans are the ones who go especially crazy for Iain Glen: every time they see one of Game of Thrones’ star actors on the streets, they are instantly transported into a state of delirious excitement.

The 60-year-old Scottish actor played one of the series’ favorite characters, Ser Jorah Mormont, the loyal adviser (although at the beginning of the series that was in serious discussion) of his unrequited love, the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. (Emilia Clarke), throughout the eight seasons. The same interpreter takes care of the matter: I always thought that the Spanish were a little less effusive, but Game of Thrones fans are wonderful.

Still, Glen concedes, occasionally Spanish fans can go a bit too far. People start grabbing you and kissing you and taking selfies without asking permission… but somehow the Spanish do it in a way that makes them more forgiving!

The level of public attention can be annoying, but the actor takes it in a very good spirit. Glen, who is married to actress Charlotte Emmerson and has three children, clearly feels comfortable with the profile that HBO’s adaptation of the successful novels written by George RR Martin ended up conferring on him. Who would mind if someone walks up to you every day and says ‘Hey, I can’t believe this, you’re amazing’? I think most people could live with that, he says.

The other side of fans’ passion for Game of Thrones, however, is that they feel really possessive of the show, and are quick to voice their discontent. For example, Many of the mass of millions of fans of the series were dissatisfied with the final broadcast in 2019. Some even started a signature-gathering campaign asking producers to redo the entire final season. They considered it too rushed, and felt that it failed to do justice to characters with whom they had forged a deep relationship over the previous eight years.

Glen knows very well that unhappiness produced by the conclusion of Game of Thrones. Where things ended up in the epilogue was largely not what people wanted., he points out. But the truth is that Game of Thrones did that from the beginning, and it was always something that he was excited about. No one wanted Ned Stark to have his head lopped off in the first season – ‘No, that’s really wrong, that can’t happen!’ – but it did. And that’s how it was throughout the entire series: these kinds of absolutely unexpected things happened all the time.

For all those reasons, Glen wouldn’t have changed a thing about the resolution of Game of Thrones. I wouldn’t have done anything different than how it was. Being on the inside, I was really able to understand and support the choices the writers made, the places they took the story. But Game of Thrones is like my son, so maybe it’s not surprising that he says that.

Glen’s most recent on-screen character is the polar opposite of the morally upright Ser Jorah. In the South African production The Cane Field Killings, a detective series that has just been released in Europe, he plays a malevolent child kidnapper, the fictional Angus Speelman.

In this electrifying eight-episode drama, Reyka Gama (played by Kim Engelbrecht), the woman Speelmam kidnapped 22 years ago as a 12-year-old girl, is now a troubled but highly regarded criminal psychologist. As she investigates a series of grisly murders in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal, she finds herself increasingly connected to her former captor, now in prison. Even stuck in a high-security prison, wearing the corresponding orange suit, Speelman manages to get inside his mind.

Exhibiting a form of Stockholm Syndrome, Reyka quickly finds herself entangled in the web spun by the darkly seductive criminal. As Speelman, Glen exudes a subtle but undeniable menace that makes the viewer’s skin crawl. If Ser Jorah looked like a saint, Speelman looks satanic.

There is in Angus Speelman more than a hint of Hannibal Lecter. Absolutely, I would make that comparison too, says Glen. “It crossed my mind when I was playing this character. As with Lecter, here too there is a female police investigator who visits him in jail. Speelman is also a very cultivated man, a very intelligent man, and a guy who can read minds.” very well. Like a lot of those very manipulative, very mean people, he’s very good at understanding what makes people tick. He identifies their pressure points and how to play them off. He knows where their weakest areas are. Mr. Anthony Hopkins certainly crossed my mind a few times!”

It wasn’t difficult for the actor to inhabit this very sinister character, and he laughs when he says it. I’ve played weird psychopaths in the past, people on the more disturbed end of things. It comes easy to me in a way that mystifies me. I don’t know why it happens. Yes I am loving! I take great care of my wife!

Glen, who has a laid-back charm that goes well with his mellifluous Edinburgh accent, was also drawn to The Cane Field Killings because, he says, “like those great Scandinavian dramas, they don’t just take you on a wonderful thriller ride , also give you a very good look at society. It shows you a dissection of South African society, from the poorest to the richest landowner. It is a work that portrays the state of the nation. As a tourist, you can enjoy the many charms South Africa has to offer. Beautiful scenery and great culture, good food and wine. But there is still a nasty inequality in that country, as there is in many countries around the world.”

Anyway, “in South Africa that seems even more extreme. There’s a very, very good quality of life for some. But when you get in, when you zoom in, you go through vast swaths of very slums, there’s a lot of poverty that it’s really visible on the streets. It’s very disconcerting.”

The other character that Glen has played recently is none other than Bruce Wayne (Batman’s alter ego) in the American series Titans. He is a new facet of an ever-expanding DC universe. Do you have any fear that these franchises based on comic characters are in danger of reducing the possibilities for more original independent productions? “No, I think it’s fine. It seems to me that they occupy different worlds, and they offer different types of movies that people want to see,” he argues.

For all his success, Glen is notoriously relieved not to be one of Hollywood’s megastars, with all the royal bullying that comes with it. For example, he is sympathetic and surmises that those kinds of pressures may have had to do with that absolutely insane moment of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars. Without the slightest intention of justifying the violence, the actor reflects that “it was something bizarre, one of those things that I think nobody comes out particularly well. But it’s easy to underestimate the pressure that all that evening brings. We don’t know if people she’s not going through some private nightmares that get her into that state. Sometimes a simple joke can touch a place that’s especially sensitive,” she says.

“It was a pretty lame joke that got a really bad reaction,” the actor continues. “But it’s easy to be overly judgmental. I think we have to be generous when offering a sincere apology. Obviously, it was very uncomfortable and upsetting for everyone, but I always end up leaning on the side of saying, ‘We’ve all made mistakes.'”

The enormity of the incident came, of course, from being magnified millions of times on social media. Glen is uneasy about how the internet has exacerbated the polarized state of society. “People love to take extreme positions, and you have to be able to express them in a sentence or two. And that really takes all the subtlety out of any debate.”

So how does Glen defuse the pressures that this kind of work brings? The actor loves to play the guitar, but he has no plans to emulate Russell Crowe and embark on a world tour. “Definitely not! No, no, no! Playing guitar is something I just always did to keep my own sanity when I’m away. It’s a perfect complement to location work, because when you work as an actor you spend a lot of time just waiting. It’s something I’ve always done for my friends and for my family.” And how do your children respond to their father playing the guitar, then? “They tell me to shut up!”

