Idris Elba on the return of Heimdall: “Everything is possible” | Cinema

“I believe that the limits of the superhero universe are zero, so anything is possible”Commented the actor during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think Heimdall is a splendid character and that he still exists“.

A few weeks ago, when Comicbook.com pointed out to him that his character was dead in Avengers: Infinity War, the actor was quick to point out: “So it seems”.

Filming of Love and Thunder began in Australia at the end of January 2021 and ended in June, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

