How many times has it happened to us to buy an intense green basil plant and then see it wither inexorably. Indeed, it is important to learn to understand how to care for them in the right way. However, this does not only mean watering them with the right frequency or choosing the right exposure to the sun. In fact, many plants are more susceptible than others to certain diseases. The same goes for basil, an aromatic plant that can be delicate if attacked by its most common diseases. So let’s try to understand how to counter them in order to enjoy its flavor and aroma all year round.

What to do if the basil stalk blackens

It may happen to notice that the leaves of our basil begin to sag on themselves. Sometimes, a light touch is enough to make them fall out. In addition, the stem, instead of being a bright green like the leaves, appears blackened. Probably, in this case, our basil was attacked by one of the two fungi that cause fusariosis. Both hit the roots and then “clog” the lymphatic vessels that bring nourishment to the plant. In this case, we can do nothing to save it, we can only prevent the fungus from spreading to others.

Then we eliminate both the plant and the soil and wash the pot carefully as well. However, we can prevent this disease by avoiding water stagnation, keeping the soil moist but not soggy and putting expanded clay on the bottom. We also avoid enriching the soil too much with manure, because it leads to too high nitrogen levels.

If our basil has these symptoms we must run for cover because it could suffer from these common diseases

We may occasionally notice small dark spots on the surface of the leaves. Sometimes, these can also be associated with a sort of blackish mold. When this happens it is almost certainly downy mildew. Again there is not much we can do, but we can only limit ourselves to preventing the spread of this disease by acting as described above. Otherwise, we can try to save the plant with a specific fungicide. To prevent downy mildew, however, once again we avoid stagnation and do not wet the leaves of the plant while watering it.

At the same time, if we don’t notice mold, we may have simply burned the leaves by watering them in full sun.

What to do if basil has yellow leaves

Generally, when the leaves turn yellow it means the plant is wilting. This could be due to a lack of water, so in this case we will only have to water them more often. However, if the issue concerns only the leaves, it could also be chlorosis, often due to water very rich in limestone. This means that the water we use to water the basil is too hard and we must therefore opt for the one to drink or fill a basin with tap water to leave it to rest for a whole night. If our basil has these symptoms, let’s also help it by using a very ferrous fertilizer.

