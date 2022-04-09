Taking care of your health and listening to your body when it tries to communicate is certainly not a small foresight. In fact, many of us particularly care about the health of our bodies and, for this very reason, they try to monitor the situation most of the time. In this case, what we should do is very simple. Listening to your body, receiving the messages it sends, is certainly the first step. Next, we will certainly have to talk to an expert, who can tell us what situation we are in.

The signals of the body, here are some messages not to be underestimated that could be alarm bells in some cases

Based on the information provided by Humanitas experts, today we see other symptoms that we may need to take into account in certain circumstances. In this case, we focus mainly on the signs that are found in relation to asthenia. We are talking about a condition that is linked to a reduced muscle strength, a sense of fatigue and general tiredness and in which rest seems to have no results. In this case, the signals can be linked to a variety of causes and obviously there is no reason to be alarmed right away. But, in other situations, we should take them into consideration. This is because they could be among the symptoms that are found in the presence of some pathologies

If we feel tired and with weak muscles we pay attention because they could be the signs of 3 diseases to be taken into serious consideration

Among these, we find chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, that is a set of respiratory diseases that obviously involve the lungs. And again, we could also be faced with an alteration in the blood of triglycerides and cholesterol, known as dyslipidemias. Ultimately, we could link these symptoms to a mumps. In this case, we are referring to a systemic viral disease. The consequences are a swelling of the salivary glands which causes severe pain in the person affected. So, if we feel tired and have weak muscles and we notice other more specific symptoms, let’s talk to our GP. Getting alarmed, of course, is useless. And, precisely for this reason, a direct and clear comparison with a trusted expert will be the best solution. In this way, in fact, we will have certain and sure answers and we will be able to understand what the situation is in its entirety.

Recommended reading

Belly pain and unexplained nausea could be the warning signs of this serious pancreatic problem that should not be underestimated