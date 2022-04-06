If you have a Galaxy mobile, run to update it, because Samsung has corrected these 55 security problems

The April patches for Samsung and One UI are very important, since they correct no less than 55 vulnerabilities, none critical but with the elimination of the dangerous ‘Dirty Pipe’ included.

It seems that Samsung wants to keep speeding up with One UI and update support to its users, because after announcing a few weeks ago the best after-sales service in the Android catalog with up to 4 major updates For its main smartphones, the South Korean firm can now also boast of having up to 19 phones updated to the latest version of One UI 4.1, still based on Android 12.

Also, now from your own security blog Samsung Mobile Securitythe Suwon giant wanted to share with us the details of a major update in april for your smartphones, a package that has already reached the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra and that very soon it will be unfolding all over the portfolio from Samsung to correct a good number of vulnerabilities and security issues, including Dirty Pipe.

In fact, it is that as the Galaxy Club colleagues told us in this package, nothing less than 55 bugs categorized as follows according to their level of danger:

Critics.- Neither .

. High level.- 27 .

. Moderate level.- 18 .

. Already included in previous Samsung updates.- 6 .

. Problems that do not affect Samsung devices.- 4.

All these vulnerabilities fixed by Samsung apply to its proprietary firmware and are incremental to Google’s monthly security patches, so the South Korean giant will continue to demonstrate its commitment to users as well as to One UI’s security and experience.

Two other Samsung bestsellers update to One UI 4.1

Among these 27 high-risk fixed issues it’s found Dirty Pipealso identified with the code CVE-2022-0847, which is probably the main protagonist of this patch package, since this vulnerability allowed any app to gain access root to a device taking advantage of a security hole in version 5.8 of the kernel of Linux.

It should be noted that these 55 vulnerabilities detected and corrected by Samsung apply to its proprietary firmware and are incremental security patches that Google releases on a monthly basisso without a doubt we have to value and thank the good work of a Samsung that continues polishing One UI to maximize the experience of its users and that the navigation and use of its connected services is as safe as possible.

You no longer have excuses to delay updating your Samsung mobiles, so As soon as the April package arrives, we encourage you to update running to avoid any problem derived from these 55 vulnerabilities that have been corrected.

Good job Samsung…!

The 19 Samsung phones that have already been updated to One UI 4.1

