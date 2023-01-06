Iggy Pop releases new album with posthumous song by Taylor Hawkins — Rock&Pop

Four years after its last release, Iggy Pop is back with a new album. The legendary punk musician finally premiered EVERY LOSER, his long-awaited new studio album and the first big release of this 2023.

Also, it’s a pretty special one. celebrating musical collaboration with great guests. Mainly, it has a posthumous collaboration with the late Foo Fighters drummer, the great Taylor Hawkins, in one of his last jobs.

Iggy Pop releases new album with great collaborations

At 75 years old, Iggy Pop returns with his classic energy and lack of control on his long-awaited new album. EVERY LOSER is the first release of new material from the legend in four years and features 11 new songs of the artist.

On his 19th studio album, Iggy collaborates with producer Andrew Watt, who produced the recent records of Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder, Elton John and songs for Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and more.

for this new recordthe collaborative spirit of Iggy Pop you can see through all 11 songs. For example, the first single from the album, frenzy, has the support of Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Nevertheless, the collaboration that is drawing everyone’s attention is that of Taylor Hawkins. The late Foo Fighters drummer helped compose and played drums on the songs comments Y The Regency, two of his last works before his tragic departure.

“Taylor came through with incredible style. I’m so lucky to have that ‘color’ on the record,” Iggy Pop told NME about his collaboration with Taylor Hawkins. In addition, he indicated that he was shocked after hearing the news of his sad death.

Track list:

frenzy Strung Out Johnny New Atlantis Modern Day Ripoff Morning Show The News for Andy Neo Punk All the Way Down comments my animus The Regency

Listen to the album:





