Ikea: This employee steals €130,000 from Ikea France, discover his simple but well-established method!

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

He took advantage of his position with a famous Swedish furniture company to acquire a large sum of money and significantly improve his quality of life. The gendarmes recently took into custody an employee of the Ikea store in Portet-sur-Garonne.They looked into the alleged assaults of this 30-year-old man who has since left the teaching profession. Did you think the tide is turning? In early January, the store filed a complaint when a cashier discovered suspicious behavior by a customer who had numerous cards.

His modus operandi was well established.

The father, who worked in after-sales service, discovered a flaw in Ikea’s computer system and generated gift cards and receipts. The amount could range from a few hundred dollars to several million dollars and be used to make purchases in the store. After that, he acted like he knew what he was doing. For example, the thief used them to pay black craftsmen who did work for him.

He also took advantage of his family members who were well aware of the dubious origin of the gift cards with which they could be used at a reduced rate in the halls of the store. The employees saw nothing but fire when they entered the cash register since the goods were good and well credited, therefore exchangeable. Some people have made purchases before going to the bank to collect their money.





The scammer no longer hesitates to resell these cards at attractive prices (€500 a card at €1,000, for example) in order to establish himself as a valuable nest egg and lead a long life at the expense of his employer.

The gendarmes of the Muret research brigade, in charge of the investigation, placed him under surveillance, as well as a dozen other people defrauded to varying degrees in Haute-Garonne and Loire-Atlantique.

Searches were carried out.

His furniture and belongings, as well as two vehicles, were seized for a total amount of €100,000. The scam would cost at least 130,000 euros.

The former employee admitted his actions while on duty. In the coming weeks, he will be summoned to court. In the meantime, he is free but under judicial supervision. People who have benefited from this system will have to reimburse the funds wrongly spent at Ikea and return the goods. They will be summoned and will have to face various questions.