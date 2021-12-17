Illness in the gym, eighth-grade girl rushed from Pegaso to Meyer [notiziediprato.it]

Health

Illness in the gym, eighth-grade girl rushed from Pegaso to Meyer

17.12.2021 h 10:09

Illness in the gym, eighth-grade girl rushed from Pegaso to Meyer

It happened this morning at the Malaparte middle school in via Baldanzi. The student barely had time to say she had a very bad headache and then she collapsed. She was revived by the 118 rescuers

She felt bad in the gym before starting physical education class and now struggles between life and death at the Meyer in Florence. The 12-year-old girl, who attends eighth grade at the Malaparte in via Baldanzi, barely had time to tell her classmates and the teacher that she had a very strong headache and then collapsed to the ground, unconscious.
It happened this morning, Friday 17 December, around 9 am. Immediate request for help from 118 who sent an ambulance to the scene with a doctor on board. Rescuers reanimated the girl, of Chinese origin, and managed to stabilize her. The very serious conditions, however, prompted the doctor to request the intervention of the Pegaso helicopter rescue, which landed in the parking lot of the Chamber of Commerce in via Pelagatti.
The girl was then urgently transferred to Meyer, while the municipal police closed the area to allow rescuers to operate safely.
According to what has been learned, the girl may have been the victim of a brain aneurysm. The Meyer doctors immediately took her to the neurosurgery room where she underwent a delicate operation.

updates follow

17.12.2021 h 10:09
17.12.2021 h 10:09


