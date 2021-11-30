“I’m alive”, then the drama. From the bathtub to hypothermia, the latest video – Libero Quotidiano





A dramatic “car gufata”. Tor Eckhoff, A 57-year-old youtuber well known under the “stage name” of Apetor, And died a few days after his birthday. A few hours earlier, he had released one of his “classic” videos in which, to celebrate the anniversary, he reminded his 1.2 million Youtube channel subscribers that he was alive and well. “I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today, “assures the man in the footage, lying in a bathtub with a 57 written in plain sight on the head. To celebrate, she had seen fit to have a few glasses of vodka, kiss a alberto and put a plastic bag on her head. Hence, the drama.





Eckhoff, who lives in Norway, had gone skating on the ice of the lake Jakobs dam, out Kongsberg. All this obviously in favor of video cameras, to broadcast the evolutions on the Net. Halfway through the exhibition, however, the layer of ice broke and Tor was fell into frozen water, going into very rapid hypothermia. The rescue intervention was of no avail, with the divers who descended into the lake to retrieve it. Urgently transported to Ulleval hospital and hospitalized in very serious condition, the Youtube star died after a day of agony.





The last message from his partner is moving Tove Skjerven: “You went to a water near Kongsberg and couldn’t wait to skate. You also wanted to film a bit for a YouTube video. You texted me when you arrived, with a picture of you and the water. “Nice report, you wrote. But something went terribly wrong. You ended up in ice-cold water, and this time.” you did not get up, as you have done so many times before! In the end, you were picked up by the divers and sent by air ambulance to Ullevål hospital. ”





“They did everything they could to bring you back to life – continued the woman – but you had been underwater for too long. John and I were with you Saturday night when the doctors at the hospital turned off all the machines that made the your body. Thank you for everything you have been to me and Johannes. We have endless fond memories and we miss you so indescribably! “