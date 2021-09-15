“I’m getting married”, then the farewell to social media. What’s happening to Britney Spears

Britney Spears has disappeared from social networks. The pop star has deactivated her accounts by distancing herself from the web. Reassuring news arrives from his staff: “ He voluntarily chose to take a break “But the events that have seen Spears as a protagonist in recent days make fans of the American star worry.

A few days ago, Jamie Spears, the singer’s father has filed a legal request to end the protection of his daughter. For almost thirteen years, the man had been managing the estate and life of Britney Spears, who defined herself as a “hostage” of her father, going so far as to testify in court against him in the recent trial for the renewal of the guardianship. The American star had denounced her father’s abuse, which would have prevented her from marrying her current partner and having children. Despite the accusations, the judges had confirmed the man’s authority over the pop star with a new sentence, but shortly after Jamie Spears announced that he wanted to take a step back. Britney is back to managing her life and her wealth and on social media everything has changed.

From a few simple posts shared in recent years, Spears has gone on to a full-fledged social bombardment with photos and videos shared with her followers at all hours of the day. The pop star has chosen to celebrate her newfound freedom by also discovering her body, showing herself more and more semi-naked and provocative. But this was not the only change in the singer’s life. After the news of the renunciation of legal protection by the father, the announcement of the engagement with Sam Asghari.

Don’t worry folks… just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon – Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

“ I can not believe it – said Britney Spears in a video on Instagram, showing the gorgeous ring of engagement – words can’t even say how shocked I am … man, even though the asshole was late !!!! It was definitely worth the wait “. The Iranian-born model and personal trainer has been at the singer’s side for four years and asked her for her hand a few hours after Jamie Spears stepped back. Perfect timing, someone on the web joked, given the opposite opinion of his father. of the pop star.