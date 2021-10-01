“I’m ready for love, I want a gentle and confident man” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

Three and a half years after separating from second husband Justin Theroux, the 52-year-old actress has confessed that she is looking for a new life partner, even if a new marriage is not among her priorities for now.

After separating from Justin Theroux in February 2018, Jennifer Aniston has spent the past three and a half years focused on herself and her work. Now, however, the 52-year-old actress is ready to get back in the game on a sentimental level, even if for the moment she is not dating anyone. "I think the time has come, I think I'm ready to share myself with another person – admitted Aniston in a chat with Bruce Bozzi for his podcast" Lunch with Bruce "on SiriusXM -. I haven't wanted to do this for a long time and I really enjoyed being a woman without being part of a couple. After all, I've been as a couple since I was 20, so it was really nice to take some time for myself ».

The long period as a single, however, also served to outline the characteristics of her next partner. “The ease with which communication flows the first time you meet is certainly a good indicator of how things will go – continued the actress -. Then he has to be confident, but not arrogant, and please, I beg you, with a sense of humor, generous and kind to people. ‘ Before the marriage with Theroux (the two met in 2011 and married in 2015) there was the one with Brad Pitt, which lasted almost five years. But for the moment Aniston is not looking for another husband, but for a partner. “The wedding is not on my radar, I am interested instead in finding a fantastic partner with whom to live a pleasant life and have fun – he concluded -. This is all we should hope (to have), it doesn’t have to be set in stone in legal documents. “